Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I became a teacher because I want to make a difference and work with students of all ages to be educated, good citizens in their community and lifelong learners. I knew the day I stepped into my 3rd grade classroom and met my teacher, Mrs. Bartoz, who was full of compassion, patience, humor and an overall zest for learning that I wanted to be just like her when I grow up! Thank you, Mrs. Bartoz! (She even attended my wedding!)

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I want to empower students to be independent learners, critical thinkers, show empathy toward others and support them with the necessary tools and resources to be successful on their own academic path. Making mistakes is part of the learning process; reflecting on failure and learning from it will make you a better learner; to value the importance of reading everyday…READ to SUCCEED! No one can ever take your education away from you, reach for the stars! Believe in Yourself!

What is your favorite book and why?

Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys. It’s a young adult historical fiction book that brings to light a piece of history that is not often talked about nor do many people even know about during WWII.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13

What is something you would like to see changed in our school system?

I would change testing, we need to reduce the amount of state required and recommended testing for out students. If we could streamline all the important facets of the different tests so students can work and learn more and test less. I also want to change testing options, would love to see students given an option, paper or computer based testing, especially for FSA. Student choice and interest drives success.

