Bloomingdale High School Chorus Presents Bingo Night

A Bingo Night will be held on Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Bloomingdale High School Cafeteria on 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

It is presented by the chorus and will include games, fun and prizes.

The cost is $10 for three sheets (nine game cards), $20 for six sheets and $25 for nine sheets.

Visit www.BloomingdaleChorus.com/support-us.

Newsome Ice Wolves Host Golf Tournament

The Newsome High School hockey team, the Ice Wolves, is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament next month at the River Hills Country Club. The event, a four person scramble, will take place starting at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 16.

The deadline to register is Saturday, November 6. To learn more, contact Steve Harrity at 416-6631 or email events@newsomeicewolves.com.

Newsome Seeds Of Hope Chapter Will Host Canned Food Drive

Newsome High School’s chapter of Seeds of Hope is spreading awareness for hunger. The club will hold a Hunger Awareness Week from Monday to Friday, November 18-22. During the week, club members will educate others and increase student’s knowledge about local hunger. Newsome will also host a canned food drive for those in need.

This is Newsome’s chapter of Seeds of Hope’s largest donation drive for the year and is primarily supported by the student body. All donations feed locals at Seeds of Hope’s food bank and will have lasting impacts on the community. Please help by donating.

Brandon Lions Club Annual Luminaria Project

The Brandon Lions Club conducts its Luminaria fundraising project providing kits to neighborhoods and individuals throughout the area. Luminaria Kits are constructed with white paper bags weighted down with sand and illuminated from within by a candle and traditionally displayed on Christmas Eve.

Each kit costs $6.50 and contains 15 long-burning votive candles, candle holders, white bags and a plastic bag of sand. Orders of over 15 kits will be delivered to your neighborhood.

Call Joe Kuebler at 263-2522 to place order or complete the order information form at www.brandonlions.org/luminary. Orders should be placed by Monday, November 11. Orders are COD and can be picked up or delivered on Saturday, December 21.

Tampa Bay Lightning Brings Ball Hockey To BSAC

Students in the BSAC After-School Experience (BASE) are excited to meet retired Lightning players and try something new. The NHL team hopes to inspire little fans while growing the sport in our area.

Demonstrations and practice will take place from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4: Lithia Springs Elementary; Monday, November 18: BSAC Main Facility; and Friday, November 22: Stowers Elementary. To learn more, visit www.mybsac.org.

Anti-Vaping Session At Durant High School

The community is invited to attend a parent information session about vaping: poisoning our youth one puff at a time. It will take place on Thursday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Durant High School in the auditorium at 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.

It will be presented by student Miranda Bihler. The goal is to increase awareness on the severity of this health issue.