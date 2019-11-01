Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting its 12th annual Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A fun family event with over 70 vendors, showcasing and selling unique arts and crafts, novelties and baked goods for the fall and winter seasons. Shop for special Christmas gifts for that hard-to-shop-for person on your list.

The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For any questions, please call the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.

Knights Of Columbus Patriotism Spirit Week

The Knights of Columbus Monsignor John F. Scully Assembly #3418 of Riverview is sponsoring a Patriotism Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 6 at Bloomingdale Pizza on 4334 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico, from 4-9 p.m. The evening will feature Patriotic Songs led by a local Men’s Ensemble and guest speaker Kelly Kowall of My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin.

Bloomingdale Pizza will donate 10 percent of all sales to Assembly #3418, including takeout, when you mention ‘Knights for Vets’ from Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7. The proceeds will be used by the Assembly so support the VAVS (VA Hospital Veteran’s Services) and My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin.

The K of C Monsignor John F. Scully Assembly #3418 sponsors meals at the James A. Haley Fisher House for the family of loved ones who are patients at the hospital and more. Remember to say ‘Knights for Vets’ when you order.

If you are unable to make the event but would like to help, you can send a check payable to K of C Assembly #3418 to Sir Knight Mark Lovejoy, 6951 Cohasset Cir., Riverview, FL 33578.

New Location For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon is now being held at Buckhorn Country Club on the second Tuesday of the month. Gather your friends and join in at this new exciting venue on Tuesday, November 12 for a luncheon in honor of Veterans—‘Give thanks, God, Country and Family’ together with music and an inspirational speaker.

It will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $15. First-time guests are $10. This is a nondenominational luncheon. No memberships required, but a reservation is necessary. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for more information and to attend.

Grace Community Holiday Market

You can shop for Christmas gifts at the Grace Community Church open-air Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free for shoppers.

The market will feature handmade jewelry, handcrafted wood pieces, home décor, on-trend clothing and dozens of other products.

Guests can also build their own teddy bear, enjoy lunch and cool off with shaved ice.

The market is sponsored by the Women of Grace, and booth rental fees will support missions in the community. Grace Community United Methodist Church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. For more information about the market and a vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com.

Annual Food Drive To Help More Than 200 Local Families

St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Annual Food Drive will take place at St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Please bring food and gift cards in a reusable cloth bag to the St. Vincent de Paul trailer parked in front of St. Stephen Church at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview through Sunday November 3 or any Friday between 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to the SVdP portable behind the Family Life Center or call 325-6440 to schedule a time.

The shopping list for each family includes: two cans of green beans; two cans of corn; two cans kidney, pinto or black beans; one can of cranberry sauce; one medium size can of gravy (chicken or turkey—no glass jars); one regular size box of stuffing; one regular size box instant mashed potatoes; one can of chicken broth; one medium size can of yams; one boxed cake mix; one can of icing; one two-pound bag of rice; one box of macaroni and cheese; and a $15 grocery gift card for purchase of meat.

Flea Market

Brandon Christian Church, 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon (on the corner of Bryan Rd. and Lumsden Rd.), is hosting its much-anticipated annual indoor flea market on Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the church office at 689-4021.

Foundation Christian Academy Chili Cook-Off

The second annual Chili Cook-Off will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Foundation Christian Academy, located at 3955 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The cook-off is presented by Panther Athletic Booster Club.

This event is open to the community. Along with the chili competition, there will be live music, local vendors, a bounce house, a bake sale and a silent auction.

There are two ways to participate. Take your best shot at making chili. First, second and third place prizes will be given as well as best decorated booth prize. Team entry costs $60.

If you want to come and just enjoy tasting the chili and get to vote for your favorite, the cost is $5 for a wristband. Contact Leslie at 340-5815 or SK8FAMILY5@yahoo.com.

Veterans Thank You At Brandon Church Of The Nazarene

The Brandon Church of the Nazarene, located at 114 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon, will host a ‘Thank You to Veterans’ on Saturday, November 9. The weekly breakfast for the homeless/hungry will feature a grill-out in honor of Veterans Day.

Doors open 8:30 a.m. Mr. Bubblez, Inc. portable showers and free haircuts will be provided. There will be several speakers from Chaplains Outreach Ministries. Other outreach services still TBD.

If you are interested in volunteering or contributing, please call Tim at 597-4445.