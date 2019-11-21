Calling all bingo and music lovers. The Bloomingdale High School Chorus Boosters are hosting a bingo night next month in the school’s cafeteria to raise much needed funds for the chorus program.

According to Choral Director Andrea Lange Peacock, the 176 students who make up the school’s chorus program will benefit from the fundraiser. Booster Board President Wendy Soto explained that money raised at the event will support the students with music and transportation to multiple community performances, accompaniment and uniform accessories, in addition to assistance for special trips.

“We were just able to give the seven students that attended the FL ACDA a stipend to help with their expenses to attend the event in Orlando,” said Soto.

A similar event in the spring raised more than $1,500 with 150 people in attendance.

“There are many fees and other financial obligations that we need to pay for in order to give the chorus members the best experience possible,” said Peacock. “Some fees are astronomical and this is a fun way for the community to help.”

Doors will open for the bingo night at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 6 with the games starting at 6:30 p.m. Game cards are available for purchase at the event and each attendee will receive a free dopper with a card purchase. The winner of each game will have the choice of multiple prize baskets donated by local businesses, and additional baskets will be raffled off at the event.

“We will also be selling Christmas cookies because we are doing a holiday theme,” said Soto.

During the event, there will be a raffle with $1 tickets. Winners will receive a variety of prizes, including Hop-On Hop-Off Water Taxis, Flats Cash from Tijuana Flats, Tampa Rays tickets, Moe’s Bucks, Topper’s Ice Cream cards and a basket from Tide Dry Cleaners.

Peacock is new this school year to Bloomingdale High School after teaching at Burns Middle School, which feeds into Bloomingdale, for 15 years. “There is no way that this program would survive without the parental support,” said Peacock.

The Booster Board, an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is currently accepting donations for the raffle.

Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Visit www.bloomingdalechorus.com or email bshschorusboosters@gmail.com.