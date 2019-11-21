One of the most important things for any business to have is accessibility, not just for legal requirements but also because it is both a smart business idea and allows further inclusion and independence for customers. Companies dependent on visually oriented material can’t as easily serve those who are blind, visually impaired or reading impaired, which is where Braille Works comes in.

Braille Works provides businesses with high-quality document transcriptions. It can turn reading material into braille, large print, audio and accessible PDFs, and it ensures that they meet necessary requirements like Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) AA, ADA and Section 508 document compliance standards.

What’s more, it can transcribe several languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian and German. Braille Works can do invoices, restaurant menus, contracts, brochures, business cards, audio CDs, MP3 files and more.

Braille Works was founded in 1994 in Cleveland, Ohio by President Joyce Fioritto and Vice President Lou Fioritto after Lou, who is blind, discovered a braille restaurant menu. Inspired by this, they worked in their garage for four years before moving to the Tampa Bay area in 1996, and this year, it celebrates 25 years after becoming one of the largest providers of accessible documents in the United States.

“My wife and I give all the glory to Christ for this. We dedicated our business to the Lord, who started it, and that’s something we do on a regular basis here,” said Lou.

The company has Christ-centered standards, about which Lou said, “It’s the standard that we base things on. We use the Bible as our basis for how we’re going to run the company, and it’s pretty clear in there to do things as though you’re doing them for the Lord, and…it’s certainly our premise.”

“From that aspect, it’s treating customers—treating employees—exactly the way you would like to be treated. It’s to do unto others as you’d have them do unto you,” said Glen Schubert, Braille Works’ vice president of marketing and client relations.

Braille Works is located at 941 Darby Lake St. in Seffner. visit www.brailleworks.com, call 1-800-258-7544 or email info@brailleworks.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter @BrailleWorks.