Pastor Caleb Hyers, a third-generation Tampa native, launched The Resting Place in August 2018. For a few months, the nondenominational church gathered in Tampa’s Letter Carrier Hall before purchasing and moving into its current building on Hobbs Rd., near Falkenburg Rd.

Growing up in the church and spending 15 years as a worship pastor in various churches, Pastor Hyers felt called to plant The Resting Place. He left his worship leader position at GrowLife Church in Wesley Chapel. The Resting Place’s name was inspired by a Bible verse.

“In Hebrews 4:11, the traditional translation says, ‘strive to enter His rest’— the rest of the new covenant from Jesus’ finished work,” explained Pastor Hyers. “We are entering into rest—the covenant of love by the grace of God not by the works of our hands but by His work.”

The church gatherings are casual with contemporary worship, including a full band, teachings from the Bible and some spontaneous elements allowing for the Holy Spirit. On any given Sunday, you can expect 175-200 adults with a children’s ministry hosting walking toddlers to 11-year-olds. The times are 9 and 11:15 a.m. on Sundays.

“I’ve led worship in Catholic churches and on a garbage dump. I have traveled around the United States and to eight different nations—being on the different stages exposed me to the diversity of the Church,” said Pastor Hyers. “Seeing the diversity in the Body of Christ has given me a perspective that everyone is valuable, and we might not agree on everything, but Jesus thinks that every single person is to die for.”

The Resting Place exists “for the lost to be found, the found to be free and for peace to reign in our city.” Pastor Hyers’ passion is to empower the worshipers of God to believe the finished work of Christ and express His resurrection life.

In addition to Sunday gatherings, during the week, the church holds a young adult ministry on Mondays at 7 p.m. and a youth program for grades 6-12 on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Throughout the year, workshops are held on various biblical topics.

The church gatherings take place at 217 Hobbs St., Unit 106 in Tampa. For more information, visit church’s website at www.TRPTampa.com or call 402-8086.