Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods

Saturday, December 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon p.m.

Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

DAR Alafia River Chapter Meets

Thursday, December 5 in Brandon for Chapter Christmas Party.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Alafia River Chapter

Any woman age 18 years and older—regardless of race, religion or ethnic background—who can prove lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution is eligible.

For info, email Denise at ARCRegistrar201921@gmail.com.

Master Gardener Library Program – Growing Edible Mushrooms

Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave.,

Wednesday, December 6; 6:30-8 p.m.

Master Gardener Hyacinth Burrowes will discuss growing

mushrooms in and outdoors.

Bring a plant or other gardening item for a fun drawing.

For more info, call Richard Seedroff at 303-638-3917.

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Plant City Social Dancing

December 14 & 28; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; cost is $6

Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

Complementary dance lessons from 6-6:30 p.m., beginners to advanced.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa China Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

All USN and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers welcome to attend meeting and meal.

For more information, call 951-1898.

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.