AARP Driver Safety Course Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the new AARP Smart Driver Safety Course on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. The course is designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older.

By attending, participants will refresh their driving skills, know the new rules of the road and learn driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel. There are no tests to pass.

The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. To register, please call The Bridges at 413-8900.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, December 17, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC), located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. It begins at 10:30 a.m. with a Round Table Discussion.

That will be followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon, and then the main presentation by guest speaker Annette Burke Lyttle at 1 p.m. She will talk about timelines and how they can be used in your research.

The cost is $15 per person for lunch. For reservations and information, call Terri at 633-5172. Mail checks to SBGS, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571 by Thursday, December 5.

Coin & Stamp Expo

The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Coin Club of Pasco County, will be held on Saturday, November 30. Coins, currency, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold and appraised. Show hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and there are hourly door prizes. Register to win a one-ounce Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Food will be available for purchase.

The Expo will take place at the Elks Lodge #2520 on 9135 Denton Ave. (use the side entrance) in Hudson. Call Chuck at 727-534-7597 for more information. Visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.

DAR Cemetery Clean Up Day Of Service

On October 12, members and guests of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Alafia River Chapter in Brandon gathered to honor our military men and women buried in the Seffner Cemetery on Wheeler Rd.

Historic Preservations Chairwoman Claudia Conner provided the cleaning supplies, including D2, an environmentally safe cleaner, to carefully clean the gravestones and memorials of dozens of veterans at the cemetery. The ladies used brushes and gentle scraping tools to prevent causing any damage to the gravestones which begin to deteriorate with age.

This is an ongoing project the Alafia River Chapter NSDAR has adopted over the past several years and has included the Limona Cemetery. The next gravestone cleaning event is at the Limona Cemetery on Tuesday, November 19. Chapter members thanked the board members of the cemetery for allowing them to hold this cleaning event to honor our veterans.

During the month of October, DAR members across the United States participated in the National DAR Day of Service, most notably on October 11, which marked the service organization’s 129th anniversary.

This nonprofit, nonpolitical, volunteer women’s service organization has over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world. Any woman age 18 years and older—regardless of race, religion or ethnic background—who can prove her lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution is eligible to join the DAR.

For more information, please email Denise at ARCRegistrar201921@gmail.com or visit www.fssdar.com/Alafiariver/.

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection To Hold Winter Wonderland Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is celebrating Christmas with a Winter Wonderland at its luncheon on Tuesday, December 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The monthly luncheon is now held at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.

There will be raffles, door prizes, Christmas music and more surprises. This is a nondenominational luncheon and all ladies are welcome. There is no membership required.

The cost for lunch is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation or for more information.

Bicycle Donations Sought By Bikes For Christ

Bikes For Christ is ramping up for the holiday season. The nonprofit provides bicycles to those in need, but there is always a greater demand this time of year, and funds have been depleted. While there are a lot of other organizations that gift bicycles away only at Christmas, Bikes For Christ provides them to about 50 organizations in the Tampa Bay area all year long.

Started in March of 2016, Bikes For Christ has grown into the premier provider of transportation to the homeless and needy. The work takes them into parts of four counties to help partner agencies who are working directly with clients in need.

Last year, not only did it gift bikes in the Bay area, it also transported approximately 80 bikes to the Panhandle to help ’Salvage Santa’ and those affected by Hurricane Michael. Bikes were also distributed in both Guatemala and Haiti in 2019.

For many low-income families, a bicycle can be a lifeline; providing access to work, school and community resources that would otherwise be inaccessible. To donate, please visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations.

Congregation Beth Shalom Holds Services And Monthly Torah Study Group Meetings

Shabbat services are held on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follow. All are welcome. All services stream live and afterwards on its Facebook page: Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon.

Taste of Tanakh is a monthly Torah study group. It will discuss the current Torah portion on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. Members and nonmembers are welcome. A light nosh will be served.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

First Baptist Church Presents No Room—A Christmas Musical

The First Baptist Church of Brandon Presents No Room—A Christmas Musical on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 at 6 p.m. A deaf interpretation is available on Sunday.

The free family event will be held at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. More information can be found online on at FBC’s Facebook page or by calling 689-1204.