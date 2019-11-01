Calling All Moms – MOPS

First and third Tuesday of month

Fishhawk Fellowship Church, 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Coffee, brunch and free childcare

All moms (including soon-to-be) welcome.

Visit Fishhawk MOPS and MOMSnext on Facebook for info and updates.

Email l.bellora@hotmail.com.

Master Gardener Library Programs

Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Growing Sprouts And Microgreens;

Wednesday, November 6; 6:30-8 p.m.

Grow on kitchen counter plant in less than a week presented by Master Gardener Anne Marie Boehm.

Growing Edible Mushrooms;

Wednesday, December 6; 6:30-8 p.m.

Master Gardener Hyacinth Burrowes will discuss growing mushroom indoors and outdoors.

Bring a plant or other gardening item for a fun drawing.

For more info, call Richard Seedroff at 303-638-3917.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 7 and 21

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets

Saturday, December 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon

Kim’s Natural Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Plant City Social Dancing

November 9 and 23; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; cost is $6

Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Sweet Tea Senior Social

Tuesday, November 5; 1-3 p.m. – Cracker Country, Florida Fairgrounds

55+ community; join for snacks, iced tea, old-time games and a museum tour.

$8 per person; free parking (Orient Rd. only). Arrive by 1 p.m.;

gates close at 1:20 p.m.

Visit https://floridastatefair.webconnex.com/Sweet19.

Master Gardener Library Program

Riverview Branch Library; 10509 Riverview Dr.

Tuesday, November 4; 6:30 p.m. – Organic Vegetable Gardening

Learn about planting seasons, pest and disease control and varieties that thrive in Central Florida.

Email amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more information.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, 767-1569.