Calling All Moms – MOPS
First and third Tuesday of month
Fishhawk Fellowship Church, 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
Coffee, brunch and free childcare
All moms (including soon-to-be) welcome.
Visit Fishhawk MOPS and MOMSnext on Facebook for info and updates.
Email l.bellora@hotmail.com.
Master Gardener Library Programs
Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Growing Sprouts And Microgreens;
Wednesday, November 6; 6:30-8 p.m.
Grow on kitchen counter plant in less than a week presented by Master Gardener Anne Marie Boehm.
Growing Edible Mushrooms;
Wednesday, December 6; 6:30-8 p.m.
Master Gardener Hyacinth Burrowes will discuss growing mushroom indoors and outdoors.
Bring a plant or other gardening item for a fun drawing.
For more info, call Richard Seedroff at 303-638-3917.
Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group
Tuesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 7 and 21
HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.
Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.
Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.
Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets
Saturday, December 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon
Kim’s Natural Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic
Call 684-3663 to confirm.
Plant City Social Dancing
November 9 and 23; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; cost is $6
Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City
Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.
No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.
Grey Matters Toastmasters
First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.
Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Sweet Tea Senior Social
Tuesday, November 5; 1-3 p.m. – Cracker Country, Florida Fairgrounds
55+ community; join for snacks, iced tea, old-time games and a museum tour.
$8 per person; free parking (Orient Rd. only). Arrive by 1 p.m.;
gates close at 1:20 p.m.
Visit https://floridastatefair.webconnex.com/Sweet19.
Master Gardener Library Program
Riverview Branch Library; 10509 Riverview Dr.
Tuesday, November 4; 6:30 p.m. – Organic Vegetable Gardening
Learn about planting seasons, pest and disease control and varieties that thrive in Central Florida.
Email amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more information.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, 767-1569.