East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be on Tuesday, November 12 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Invite family and friends at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet; the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The guest speaker scheduled for November is Genet Stewart with Ruth’s List. For further information, visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Regal Railways Presents Toy Train, Collectible Show/Sale

On Saturday, November 23, vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy. Come out and bring the kids.

The show will take place at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards accepted.

If interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

Strawberry Festival Theme Announced

The Florida Strawberry Festival announced its theme for the 85th annual event—‘Our Perfect Vision!’ “We’re seeing 20/20,” said President Paul Davis. “Be on the lookout for some world-famous headline entertainment, incredible new food items and vendors at this year’s festival.”

The festival’s strawberry character featured in this year’s theme artwork is an intricate part of the event’s branding and advertising efforts. In this theme’s artwork, the iconic Mr. Berry wears a fedora, 2020 sunglasses and carries a plate of strawberry shortcake.

The theme centralizes around the festival’s ‘Perfect Vision’ for fun, which includes rides, food, entertainment, shortcake and much more.

Newcomers Club Holds Annual Make It, Bake It, Sew It, Grow It Auction

You are invited to attend the Newcomers Club’s Annual Make It, Bake It, Sew It, Grow It Auction on Wednesday, November 20 at 9 a.m. A variety of items will be auctioned office. Handmade items donated by members also include baked goods.

The proceeds will go to a local charity of the club members’ choice. This is a good opportunity to do some Christmas shopping early as well as enjoy lunch.

Membership dues are $20. All are welcome, whether you’re new to the area or longtime residents. It meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Brandon Community Center on 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon.

Other activities throughout the month include Arts and Crafts, Bridge, Bunco, Book Club, Gals Nite Out, Hand & Foot, Opinionated and more. For more information, call Re Dangremond at 716-5873.

AARP Driver Safety Course Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the new AARP Smart Driver Safety Course on Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3, from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. The course is designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older.

By attending, participants will refresh their driving skills, know the new rules of the road and learn driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel. There are no tests to pass. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, please call The Bridges at 413-8900.

Murder Mystery Dinner – A Taste Of Killer Wine

Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon is presenting a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Stowers Funeral Home on 401 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. This will set the atmosphere for interactive family fun, where you can volunteer to be a suspect or help investigate the murder to win prizes. Enjoy a full vegetarian dinner and entertaining ‘killer’ evening.

Ticket sales end on Tuesday, November 12 and will not be sold on the day of the event. Call 681-6547 or purchase tickets at bethshalonbrandon.org. Scroll down to the event link. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers, $20 for CBS members and $5 for children under 13 years old.

Free Health Fair In Sun City Center

A free health fair will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Valley Forge and SR 674 in Sun City Center on Monday, November 4 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Many agencies will be present and provide a variety of health information and screenings, including blood glucose, A1C (if indicated), BMI, memory, vision, balance and vein.

Representatives from elder law, dermatology, local hospitals, a pharmacy, acupuncture, senior and assisted livings, podiatry, physical therapy, grief counseling, mastectomy products and senior services will be present. In addition, flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available.

The Bloodmobile will be present, along with chair massages and an amplified phone demo. Find out what will be new with Medicare. For more information, call 634-1292.

AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the area in December 2019. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLDRUST. The facebook page is @GotAPick.