Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association (Center Place) will kick off the holiday season with its Third Annual Christmas Card Lane. Local businesses, families, artists and area organizations will participate in this holiday event by creating giant holiday cards.

The cards will line the streets along S. Parsons Ave. and around Clayton Lake near Center Place. The holiday cards will be on display from Monday, December 2 until New Year’s Day.

To create a card, please call Center Place at 685-8888. You can download the application by visiting www.centerplacebrandon.org. The entry fee is $50 with all funds raised benefitting Center Place and its arts programming. All cards must be picked up between Friday, January 3, 2020 and Monday, January 6, 2020.

Lisa Rodriguez, marketing director for Center Place, said, “This is a wonderful event for businesses to participate in and help the community celebrate the holidays. Making your card can be a team building experience. You get to create your own special message for the community. Where else can you get such fantastic, upbeat advertising for an entire month at the low cost of $50? You get to place your giant Christmas card where everyone drives by and sees it. This shows true community involvement and brings holiday spirit to Brandon.”

Rodriguez added, “Center Place is dressing up the community for the holidays with an array of giant holiday cards. Load up the car and bring the whole family to Center Place to see these giant, beautiful cards.”

Rodriguez said, “Everyone can participate in this fun event. Organizations including schools, civic organizations, neighborhood groups, scouts and families can create the cards and then scores of people will get to enjoy them all season long.”

Center Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been serving the Greater Brandon area since 1976. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

For more information on Center Place, Christmas Card Lane and other upcoming events, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.