This holiday season, join Bell Shoals Baptist Church as it presents an encore production of Light Has Come. With performances on Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 at 6 p.m., guests have multiple opportunities to experience the greatest story ever told in a new and spectacular way.

Light Has Come is a Bell Shoals Worship exclusive with original songs as well as traditional favorites. Jason Millsaps, the pastor of music and worship, and BJ Davis, the music director, collaborated on the project.

Millsaps said, “The Bell Shoals Worship Choir debuted Light Has Come last year as a unique Christmas worship experience.”

He continued, “This has been an almost two-year project with writing, planning and updating. You’ll want to make this Christmas production a part of your family’s Christmas celebration.”

Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased at the door or online at www.bellshoals.com or www.itickets.com. Doors open an hour before the start of the show. The show is approximately 75 minutes long. Sunday’s performance will have deaf interpretation.

“The story of Jesus is timeless and does not change,” said Davis. “But we have an opportunity today to tell His story in a relevant way that can speak to the culture and community that we live in.”

Light Has Come is presented with a state-of-the-art 50-foot video wall, a five-person cast in the style of black box theatre, a 150-voice choir and a 30-member orchestra. The entire production employs about 250 volunteers when also including the integral behind-the-scenes operators such as tech support, wardrobe specialists and more.

For more information about the show, please contact the church at 689-4229 or visit www.bellshoals.com/christmas. Bell Shoals Baptist Church is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.