There is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to attend a Christmas tree lighting event. Check out all of the events coming up in November and December.

Ybor City Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market

The Ybor City Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Market on Wednesday, November 20. This free event will feature holiday entertainment, photo opportunities and holiday shopping.

The Holiday Market opens at 5 p.m. The music and entertainment start at 6 p.m. Mayor Jane Castor will help count down to the lighting of the tree. The event takes place at Centro Ybor, located at 1600 E. 8th Ave. in Tampa.

Enchanted Tree Lighting In Hyde Park Village

The annual Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hyde Park will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event which will feature holiday surprises, live music, photos with Santa, food trucks and more. Hyde Park Village is located at 1602 W. Snow Ave. in Tampa.

Downtown Plant City For Annual Lights Of Love

On Thursday, December 5, come to historic downtown Plant City for the Annual Lights of Love. This fantastic annual event includes a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in McCall Park located at 100 N. Collins St.

The 24-foot tree is lit with lights purchased by area residents, organizations and businesses in honor of someone they have lost. The proceeds will benefit South Florida Baptist Hospital. You can get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Ginny Cozy of Valrico said, “The nostalgic feel of Plant City is the perfect backdrop for a Christmas tree lighting event.”

Plant City Annual Christmas Parade

Come back to Plant City on Friday, December 6 for the Annual Christmas Parade from 7 to 9 p.m. The parade begins at the intersection of Collins St. and Alsobrook St. in downtown Plant City. The parade will run down Collins St., turn right on Reynolds Ave. and end just past the Plant City Courthouse. You can bring chairs and comfortably watch and be a part of this annual tradition in Plant City.

City Of Tampa Annual Tree Lighting

The City of Tampa will hold its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa. The event is free and includes a countdown to light the tree with Mayor Jane Castor. Curtis Hixon Park is located at 600 N. Ashley St. in Tampa.

Downtown Tampa Christmas Parade

The Annual Downtown Tampa Christmas Parade will be held on the next day, Saturday, December 7, beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will wind throughout downtown, but the best place to view the parade is along Madison St. The parade will be followed by the Annual Santa Fest in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 12 Noon to 4 p.m.

Winthrop Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

On Friday, December 6, the community of Winthrop in Riverview will present its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. This annual event is fun and free for the whole community. The event begins at approximately 6 p.m. The tree lighting will take place at approximately 7 p.m. A free holiday movie will follow.

Winthrop Town Centre is located at the intersection of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd. in Riverview.

Are we missing a favorite event? Email michelle@ospreyobserver.com and we’ll add it to the list.