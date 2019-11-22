Christmas Lane At The Strawberry Festival Grounds

Over 2,000 volunteer hours have prepared the winter wonderland full of the magic at Christmas Lane, which will take place at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds on 1508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City, from Friday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 24 from 6-10 p.m.

Enjoy over 1.5 million lights, drawing more than 180,000 watts of power, adorning over 200 Christmas trees from 4 to 40 ft. tall. Be sure to visit Santa. Have your photo taken, professionally or with your own camera, and enjoy the live entertainment. Fritzy the One Man Circus performs each hour and area performers will entertain on the half hour.

Food concessions are available and rides will entertain the young ones (for an additional charge).

Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free for those 3 and under. Parking is free. For more information, visit https://christmaslane.com/.

Tampa Bay’s Wonderland Of Lights & Santa’s Village

Don’t miss Tampa’s Wonderland of Lights & Santa’s Village located at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover from Thursday, November 28, 2019 through Saturday, January 4, 2020. Drive through one mile of dazzling lights and holiday displays.

At the end of your journey, you can visit the village and enjoy circus attractions, comedy or magic shows (check the calendar for list of events), a wolf exhibit, amusement rides, pony and camel rides and photos with Santa. Yummy fair-style food such as mini donuts, chocolate chip cookies, funnel cakes, pizza and pulled pork will be available.

New this year, take a journey through the light display or just visit the village for a small admission fee. Season tickets are available so you can make multiple visits.

The hours are 6-9 p.m. on weekdays and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Please check the calendar online as it is not open every weeknight through the holiday period.

If you purchase your tickets online, the cost is $25 for a car (one to eight passengers). The cost includes admission to Santa’s Village. A season pass costs $65 per vehicle. Visit https://thewonderlandoflights.com.

Nights Of Shimmering Lights

Enjoy the grounds at the Sun Kissed Acres, which has joined with Nights of Shimmering Lights to bring a holiday light experience for families to enjoy. Enjoy a quarter-mile walking trail through the lights with music, animated scenes, outdoor holiday movies, games, a photo booth and Santa.

Located at 2302 N. Dover Rd. in Dover, Nights of Shimmering Lights opens on Saturday, November 30 and runs through Wednesday, December 25. It will be open Thursday to Sunday each week and also Monday to Wednesday, December 23-25. The hours are 6-9 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The cost is $6 per person over 3 years old. Ages 3 and under are free. Parking is free. Visit www.thesunkissedacres.com.

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas is a large-scale, immersive holiday light experience featuring the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, a locally curated food and Christmas market, ice skating trail, live entertainment and much more.

The larger-than-life maze experience is coming to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and is based on Enchant’s storybook, The Great Search. In this story, Santa’s reindeer are accidentally set free and the entire city is charged with helping him track them down inside Enchant’s World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze.

Build traditions and make memories that last a lifetime as this experience festively wraps guests of all ages in the awe and wonder of this cherished time of year.

Tropicana Field is located at 1 Tropicana Dr. in St. Petersburg. Enchant Christmas will run from Friday, November 22 to Thursday, December 12 from 4-10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 4-11 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. From Friday-Sunday, December 13-29, it will be open from 4-11:00 p.m. daily.

Enchant Christmas will be closed Monday-Thursday, November 25-28 and on Monday, December 2 and 9.

Adult general admission starts at $19.99. Tickets are on sale now. Visit https://enchantchristmas.com/stpete.

Barrington Oaks – Christmas Lights Display

Each year, Barrington Oaks subdivision, located on the southeast corner of Lumsden Rd. and John Moore Rd., opens its neighborhood to the public in the spirit of the holiday to share in the spirit of Christmas with a light display.

he gates will be open Friday, December 13 through Thursday, December 26 from 6-11 p.m. every night with extended hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas day from 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m. for those two special days.

The neighborhood welcomes you but asks that you please make a right hand turn as you enter the neighborhood.

Oakdale Light Display

You can visit the Oakdale Light Display in St. Petersburg, which is ranked among the best in the U.S. and features approximately a half million lights. It is the only display to make HGTV’s #1 and NBC’s Today show’s top three in the same year.

This year, there are many major additions, upgrades and changes to the lights and displays. Enjoy the walkways, fountains, computerized light show, animated dolls and a snowman about three stories high. The most popular item is the large HO-scale model railroad running 18 trains at one time.

The event is free and fun for everyone. Visit the display from Friday, November 29, 2019 through Thursday, January 3, 2020 from 6-10 p.m. at 2719 Oakdale St. in St. Petersburg. For more information, visit ChristmasDisplay.org.