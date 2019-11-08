By Karin Davis-Thompson

Residents in the Riverview area now have another option to receive treatments from injuries. Absolute Wellness recently opened its new location in Riverview near Big Bend Rd. and US Hwy. 301.

The practice, already established at a location in Brandon, opened for business in April this year. Dr. Dennis O’Hara practices from the new location and said the office specializes in treating injuries from auto accidents as well as sports or work-related injuries.

Even though the office has been open for less than six months, O’Hara said the new location is busy.

“We are still building the practice, but we are already seeing 20-30 patients a day, including Saturdays,” O’Hara said.

While most patients come in for relief from neck and back injuries, O’Hara’s specialized training in sports medicine, including a 300-hour postgraduate certificate, allows him to also treat patients suffering from rotator cuff injuries; tennis or golf elbow issues; hip, knee and ankle injuries; as well as some hand injuries. The office can take patients at almost any age, with some seeking treatment as young as 10 all the way to 81.

O’Hara has been in the field for 27 years with a clinical focus on sports injuries, biomechanical correction and rehabilitation. He has worked with professional and amateur athletes and even served as the chiropractic physician for the Washington D.C. major league soccer team. He said he loves having the opportunity to improve the quality of life for his patients.

“I like helping patients feel better and enjoy a pain-free lifestyle,” O’Hara said.

Along with O’Hara, who attended the National University of Health Sciences (once known as the National College of Chiropractic), the office has one to two therapists during the week and three or four on Saturday, and they are looking to expand.

“Our goal is to increase to three to four therapists most shifts and five to six on Saturdays,” O’Hara said.

Currently, several therapists from the Brandon office are also working shifts at the Riverview location and the practice has hired a few new therapists to assist patients.

The Absolute Wellness Center’s Riverview campus is located at 13134 Vail Ridge Dr. Visit www.absolutewellnesscenters.com for more information, office hours and appointments.