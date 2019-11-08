By Ciara ‘CiCi’ Taveras

In October, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC), along with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, hosted the 31st annual Trick or Treat Street. The beloved event was once again held at, and supported by, Riverview High School.

Over 75 booths lined up to form the ‘street.’ Food vendors provided delicious fare for the monster appetites. During the event, a brief rainstorm passed over. While many ran for cover under canopy tents, most simply waited for the rain to pass in true Florida fashion.

Thanks to a generous sponsor, Christopher Ligori & Associates, Personal Injury Legal Services, all wristbands for the Kid Zone were free at the event. Its booth was in the center of the Kid Zone, surrounded by five different, towering inflatable features for all the kids to enjoy. It also won the award for ‘Coolest Booth.’

Thanks to the great Jack-O-Lantern Sponsorship by Carr Pediatric Dentistry, guests were welcomed into the Candy Line via a rainbow and the staff dressed up as Care Bears. Children were provided with trick or treat bags, which included toothbrushes.

There was a brand-new sponsor this year for the Kids’ Costume Contests—The Learning Experience (Riverview and FishHawk).The judges for these contests were delighted to see the many adorable, and some frightening, costumes that were created. First, second and third place winners in each group were awarded great prizes, including cash and trophies.

Dr. Kim Tyson of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital sponsored the Dog/Pet Costume Contest. Prize winners included a dog dressed as the famed host of The Price is Right, Bob Barker, and a bearded dragon complete with dragon wings. Proceeds went to Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, Inc. (C.A.R.E.).

As a tradition, several trophies were awarded for some of the best decorated booths. Winners of various categories included Livingstone Academy, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, Busciglio Smiles, Riverview 14 GDX Theater, Winn-Dixie Riverview, Unleashed Riverview High School, Sophomore Steering Riverview High School and Music Showcase with its Skeleton Band.

Over 100 GRCC members came together to make this event possible. Co-chairs James Pulkowski, CPA, P.A.; Michael Broussard, The Flying Locksmiths; and Michelle Mosher, Southshore Insurance Professionals, want to thank everyone who played a part in making this day a great success.

To view event photos, please visit www.riverviewchamber.com or visit Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.