Dove Interior Owners Participate In Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers 5K

Each year, Carpet One participates in the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City, supporting and bringing awareness to this cause. The race retraces the steps of Stephen Siller, a FDNY fireman who was off the day the call came in on 9/11.

Stephen put on his 60 pounds of gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he and his entire battalion perished that day. This foundation builds Smart Homes for our catastrophically wounded veterans, first responders and their families.

Joan and Kim, mother and daughter owners of Dove Interiors, joined the race in New York City on September 29.

Dove Interiors Carpet One will be participating in the local Clearwater 5K on November 2, as well. Anyone wanting to participate should go to 2019 Tunnel to Towers Clearwater to register.

Dove Interiors remodeled its showroom at the end of last year and decided rather than sell a container full of its office furniture, chose to donate all of it to the Mary & Martha House.

Florida Dermatology And Skin Cancer Centers Opens New Office In Apollo Beach

Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers (FLDSCC), a family-focused practice with offices throughout Florida, has expanded and is now open in Apollo Beach. Located in the Kings Lake plaza, the new office is easily accessible to current and future patients in surrounding communities. FLDSCC’s team of providers treats all types of skin and scalp conditions and is committed to providing exceptional patient care and service.

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Skin cancer, such as melanoma, can appear at any time in a person’s life, and the risk increases as you age. Florida ranks second in the nation for the highest rate of new melanoma cases. The good news is that if it’s detected early, it’s almost always treatable.

“We are thrilled to bring Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers to the growing area of Apollo Beach,” said Medical Director of FLDSCC Dr. K. Wade Foster. “The fact that more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined, means we as an organization have a duty to educate and treat as many people as possible to give them the best chance for favorable outcomes.”

He and his team use proven, innovative methods to remove cancers, preserve healthy skin and restore natural appearance.

Dr. Foster received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Alabama Birmingham. He completed both his internship and residency at UAB and his procedural dermatology fellowship at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the West Los Angeles V.A. Medical Center under Dr. Ron Moy. He has been a medical director of Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers since July 2008.

Dr. Foster is fellowship-trained in Mohs surgery, the most effective technique for most types of skin cancers with minimal scarring or risk. Call 855-353-7546, or email info@FLDSCC.com.

New Lawn Service In SouthShore And Riverview

Bayview Lawn service is a new local business providing professional lawn maintenance, including mowing, edging, trimming and brush removal. It is currently serving the SouthShore and Riverview communities and is licensed and insured.

All military veterans and first responders receive 10 percent off monthly. You can get a free estimate. Email Bayviewlawnservice@gmail.com or call 389-0034.

Twin Creeks Teams Up With Legacy Healthcare Services

Twin Creeks has teamed up with Legacy Healthcare Services to provide in-house therapy for residents. Legacy Healthcare provides contracted, outpatient-skilled nursing care to 12 states and it is new to Florida. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for its residents.

It provides on-site physical, occupational and speech therapy and specialized programs, including low vision program and a continence care plan. The rehab director is a certified occupational therapy assistant and is accompanied by a full-time physical therapy assistant. They have almost 30 years of combined experience.

Legacy Healthcare has already established a great rapport with the Twin Creeks residents and is considered family. Legacy has made an amazing impact on the residents’ lives with teaching exercise classes, joining in the happy hour fun and increasing mobility.

Twin Creeks is happy to add Legacy to the list of on-site services provided for residents. Other services provided are physician services, including general practice, dental, podiatry and dermatology, counseling services, home health, lab and X-ray services and a 24-hour on-site nurse.

Twin Creeks is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit www.twincreeksretire.com.

GRCC Welcomes New Member Journey Employer Solutions – Florida

In September, GRCC members gathered to celebrate and welcome a new member, Journey Employer Solutions – Florida. Amanda Edwards, vice president of Journey Employer Solutions – Florida, hosted the celebration and provided tours of the workspace to attendees.

Journey Employer Solutions is a payroll and HR services company that provides the best complete payroll solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. Its focus is providing cutting edge technology, combined with the ever-important service and care, for any-sized business—creating truly custom payroll services.

With hundreds of years in collective experience, employee time and attendance software, state-of-the-art payroll software and, most importantly, heart, the Journey team is the best traveling companion for you and your company.

Journey Employer Solutions – Florida is located at 9350 Bay Plaza Blvd., Ste. 120-17 in Tampa. Visit https://journeypayroll.com/.

GRCC Celebrates Grand Opening Of The Blessed Tress

GRCC members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of a new member, The Blessed Tress. Owner Tekila Brown was excited to celebrate the opening of her salon. Attendees explored the salon while the DJ played.

The Blessed Tress is a hair braiding salon that specializes in the latest braiding styles and trends. Twists, cornrows, crochets and braids are all available at The Blessed Tress. In addition to serving the Greater Riverview area, hair braiding classes are hosted for beginners and advanced/marketing classes for braiders going to the next level.

The Blessed Tress is located at 7039 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Call 305-1502.

Grand Opening Of Your Pie (Brandon)

GRCC members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of new member, Your Pie (Brandon). Your Pie franchise owners, Theresa and Karen Sharkey, opened the doors a little early and welcomed the members of the GRCC family, who gathered with them to celebrate. An impressive, and delicious, spread of freshly created pizzas, cheese bread and brownies were served up for guests to enjoy. The revelers shared good company, good conversation and great pizza.

Your Pie is the world’s originator of the fast casual, brick oven, customized personal pizza category. Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and it offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, as well as traditional pizzas, chopped salads, pasta and paninis.

Choose from one of its signature pizzas like The Nat, with basil pesto, spinach and chicken, or The Lineage, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, olives and green peppers. Or customize the pizza of your dreams with any combination of the dozens and dozens of toppings offered.

Your Pie is located at 125 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon (shopping center at John Moore and Bloomingdale). Call 502-6354 or visit https://yourpie.com/stores/brandon/.

GRCC Celebrates Grand Opening Of Align Right Realty – Riverview

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members recently gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Align Right Realty – Riverview. Lisa and Jason Tackus welcomed all who gathered with them to celebrate. Delicious bites were provided by Coastal Catering. Drinks and a lively DJ set the tone right for the celebration.

This is the first Align Right Realty office in the city of Riverview. The real estate organization is focused on growing the largest and most profitable brokerage in the market. Building a team of realtors who are committed to excellence, Align Right Realty’s goal is to align clients with the right realtor and the right home. Lisa currently has a team of 38 agents in Riverview and is continuing to grow.

After the event, Lisa reflected, “I am so overwhelmed and appreciative of the support we received from the Greater Riverview Chamber, friends, colleagues, customers and our Align Right Realty agents. I am fortunate to be part of such a professional and amazing group.”

The office is located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. (on the corner of Balm Riverview and Rhodine Rds.). Call 563-5995 or visit https://alignrightrealty.com/home.