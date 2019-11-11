The South County Spartans Athletic Program (SCSAP) in Riverview/SouthShore is making huge strides while in only its second year of existence.

Two of its cheerleading squads placed at competitions recently. The senior squad came in second place and the sophomores came in third. Two of its football teams also made the playoffs, winning its district and earning a bye in the first round. The football program includes a total of 125 boys and the cheerleading programs have about 35 girls.

“For a second-year program, we have made a lot of progress,” said South County Spartans President Christian Beiter.

The program is about to start its wrestling season as well. Conditioning and camps will be held in the off-season to keep the kids active and ready for next season. Details about the up-and-coming wrestling season and conditioning along with camp information will be posted on the Facebook page (South County Spartans Athletic Program) soon.

South County Spartans is also one of the charities being supported by Daniel Cyral, who is a candidate in the Honorary Mayor of Riverview race. For more information on Cyral and the race, visit Daniel Cyral For Honorary Mayor on Facebook.

Academics are just as important to the South County Spartans Athletic Program as athletics. As a part of its honor roll program, kids can earn a free hour of bowling and an arcade card from the Alley at SouthShore if they make their school’s honor roll.

Every quarter, the program recognizes athletes who make the honor roll, and it is working on finding more sponsors to provide gifts as incentives for the kids. It has also added an academic advisor to the program to make sure the kids do well academically.

To make joining the program easier, there are payment plans, multiple athlete discounts and scholarship opportunities for those who can’t afford to pay registration fees.

Beiter is looking forward to seeing where his program can go from here.

“We’re excited about the progress we’ve seen with both our football players and cheerleaders in our second year as a program,” said Beiter.