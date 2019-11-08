Behind the success of every local small business, there is a family. Sandra and Melissa Caballero are the mother/daughter duo behind Blissologie in Apollo Beach.

“I am a retired registered dental hygienist and I’ve been doing permanent makeup for over 12 years now,” Sandra said. “My daughter, Melissa, also co-owner, is a master lash artist and now also permanent makeup artist just like me.”

Sandra started doing permanent makeup when her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and realized how a woman changes physically when going through chemotherapy treatments.

“I didn’t know exactly what the surgery involved and how after having a mastectomy all the multiple…surgeries that would follow,” Sandra said. “Trying to be as positive as I could for my sister and trying to give her hope that everything was going to be OK, I began to do research and stumbled on areola paramedical reconstruction. I knew that I wanted to learn how to do this art not only for my sister but also for all those women who had battled cancer.”

Sandra became extremely busy doing cosmetic tattooing, so she decided it was time to start her own business.

“I found myself looking for a place local, near my community,” she said. “I opened up in 2012 in Apollo Beach and my daughter and I rebranded to what is now Blissologie.”

Sandra’s sister recovered from breast cancer, and for every October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sandra and her staff provides free services to breast cancer survivors.

“What makes Blissologie different from other lash and brow studios is that we truly care and listen to our clients,” Sandra said. “We do quality, not quantity work. We take our time providing our services, as you can never rush art specifically on someone’s face. We take great pride in a very clean environment. Every single client gets a disposable tray setup and single use cartridges.”

What Sandra loves most about working at Blissologie is that her business truly feels like a home.

“We love making women feel beautiful and giving them their confidence back,” Sandra said. “Sometimes we take for granted having lashes and eyebrows, but when women have health issues, that takes away their brows and lashes, and giving that back to them it means the world.”

Visit www.blissologiebeauty.com or call Sandra at 523-0435. Blissologie is located at 101 Flamingo Dr. Ste. E in Apollo Beach.