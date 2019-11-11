Hillsborough School Board Names New High School – Sumner High School

After receiving more than 1,600 school name recommendations, the Hillsborough County School Board voted to name our district’s new high school Jule F. Sumner High School.

Sumner High School is scheduled to open in fall 2020 in the fast-growing area of Southeastern Hillsborough County. It will be the first new high school to open in more than 10 years in our district.

Jule Sumner was an early pioneer in Hillsborough County. He was born in 1884 in Kissimmee and his family moved to Hillsborough County in 1907. Ten years later, Jule Sumner bought 240 acres to start his own cattle ranch near Boyette Rd. Jule (pronounced like ‘jewel’) Sumner and his family have been longtime contributors to Hillsborough County and their legacy is a vital part of our community’s history.

Last month, Dave Brown was named the principal of the new high school. Principal Brown and other district leaders held community meetings to gather name recommendations. Suggestions also came in to our district by email.

Brown was most recently the principal of Strawberry Crest High School, the last new high school built in Hillsborough County back in 2009. This new school will provide relief to high schools in the area that are already at or near capacity. Construction is booming in South Hillsborough County with thousands of students expected to be entering its schools over the next three to five years.

AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and team are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the area in December 2019. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Visit the Facebook page @GotAPick.

Riverview Library Monthly Events

Riverview Library, located at 10509 Riverview Dr. offers many programs each month courtesy of the Friends of Riverview Library and Hillsborough Library System.

Book Discussion Group will be held on Wednesday, November 13 from 2-3 p.m. This month’s book is The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck.

First published in 1939, Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning epic of the Great Depression chronicles the Dust Bowl migration of the 1930s and tells the story of one Oklahoma farm family, the Joads, driven from their homestead and forced to travel west to the promised land of California. Out of their trials and their repeated collisions against the hard realities of an America divided into haves and have-nots evolves a drama that is intensely human yet majestic in its scale and moral vision, elemental yet plainspoken, tragic but ultimately stirring in its human dignity.

Copies of the book are available at the service desk. Visitors are welcome. The book club meets the second Wednesday of each month.

The next Friends of the Library Monthly meeting will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 1 p.m. Join in as programs, actions and decisions that impact the library are discussed.

Hope ReSale Store Supports Tampa Bay Mission Of Hope Outreach Ministries

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is a 501(c)(3) public charity providing food, clothes, counseling to the homeless, veterans, women and low-income families. Hope Resale Store accepts donations to support community outreach programs.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It is located at 6323 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

Hope 4 Veterans is one of the programs that supports homeless veterans. A cold weather shelter will open this year as Tampa Bay Mission of Hope. The grand opening is on Monday, December 9.

On Wednesday, December 11 there will be a Holiday of Hope Christmas food box giveaway. To register, call 443-3133 for Tampa Bay Mission of Hope.