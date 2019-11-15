Campo Family YMCA Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

The Campo Family YMCA is pleased to welcome 10 new members to its Advisory Board. The Campo Family YMCA advisory board members are actively involved in raising funds, increasing community awareness, evaluating measurement tools and outcomes and creating partnerships that further the success of the Campo Y’s cause-driven work.

New board members include:

Christina Campbell, business development manager for Gray Plant Mooty;

Jenn Cirrito, senior vice president of business operations for Kforce, Inc.;

Jorgie Franks-Bell, outsourced sales, direct and indirect marketing, sales strategist, author and sales trainer for Jorgie Inc.;

Lennise Germany, CEO and chef at Livy O’s Catering Co.;

Dan Henzler, real estate agent for Keller Williams;

Nancy Monsipapa, realtor for Nail the Sale Properties;

Rick Monsipapa, realtor for Nail the Sale Properties;

Anne Nymark, a philanthropic staple in the Greater Brandon community serving on multiple nonprofit boards, including the American Heart Society, American Cancer Society, The Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place and more;

Jessica Schwaller, senior director of performance and development for Kforce; and Anita Silverstein, vice president for CenterState Bank, N.A of Florida.

For more information on the Campo Family YMCA, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/valrico-fl-campo-ymca.

Grand Opening To Be Held For A New Culver’s

Kristine Gordon is the new owner/operator of Culver’s, which will hold its grand opening on Monday, November 18. The new Culver’s will be located at 548 E. Brandon Blvd.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. The first 100 guests that visit on opening day will receive a package that includes 12 free pints, one for each month.

Blu Indigo Spa Celebrates First-Year Anniversary

Blu Indigo Spa is celebrating one year in business by offering elite spa services to their customers. It offers a full line of upscale spa services such as manicures, pedicures, facials, massages and waxing.

Blu Indigo Spa is located at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico in the Sprouts Market plaza. For more information, visit bluindigospa.com or make an appointment by calling 651-3258.

Ribbon-Cutting Held For Stewart Chiropractic

A ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce was held in October. Stewart Chiropractic is located at 220 W. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 202 in Brandon.

For more information, call 320-8548 or visit www.drnicolestewart.com.

Troy Plastic Surgery Is New To The Area

Troy Plastic Surgery’s mission is to offer concierge cosmetic surgery. Dr. Jared Troy is board-certified plastic surgeon looking to help patients look and feel their best.

“We strive to understand patients’ goals and come up with the best plan to get them there,” he said.

Its philosophy is based on patient-specific treatments that are performed at the highest level by Dr. Troy.

Troy Plastic Surgery offers cosmetic surgery—facelifts, eyelid lifts, neck lifts, breast augmentations, breast lifts, breast reductions, liposuction and tummy tucks—as well as injectable treatments like Botox and fillers/Juvederm.

Hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Consulting services and patient visits are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Troy Plastic Surgery is located at 5470 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. For more information, call 675-9181 or visit drtroymd.com.

Supreme International USA Ribbon-Cutting

Supreme International USA celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce in October.

It is a one-stop shop for kitchen, bath and floors featuring 100 percent wood cabinets for kitchens and bathrooms, granite and quartz countertops, porcelain and marble tiles and carpets. Supreme International is a direct importer of granite and marble with cutting edge machinery for fine fabrication of countertops.

It is located at 7501 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. For more information, call 252-3712 or visit https://supremefl.com.

Ed Morse Automotive Group Names Brian Danahy As GM Of Brandon Dealerships

The Ed Morse Automotive Group recently announced that automotive veteran Brian Danahy has been named general manager for three of its dealerships: Ed Morse Brandon Cadillac, Brandon Auto Mall FIAT by Ed Morse and Brandon Auto Mall Alfa Romeo by Ed Morse.

Danahy has been with Ed Morse Automotive Group for over 30 years and will also remain as general manager of its successful Ed Morse Cadillac dealership in Tampa.

“Brian has been an asset for our organization for decades and we are pleased that he will expand his leadership role with the new GM position,” said Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Danahy started at the company at age 14, working in the parts department. His 30 plus career climb at Ed Morse Automotive Group encompassed working in almost every aspect of the dealerships, including paint, service, collision, sales and management, and in 2011 he became the GM of Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa.

In his new role as GM of the three dealerships in Brandon, Danahy will oversee every aspect of the dealerships, including sales, service, new and used cars, employees and customer service.

Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon is located at 11020 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, and Ed Morse Auto Mall Alfa Romeo and FIAT are at 11024 Causeway Blvd. Visit www.edmorsecadillacbrandon.com.

Apple Spice – New Box Lunch Delivery & Catering Service Now Open

Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering Co., a 30-year-old, corporate-catering company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced today the grand opening of a location at 5909 Breckenridge Pkwy., Ste. F in Tampa. It is the second in the region, with the first located in Sarasota.

Apple Spice opened its first box lunch delivery and catering company in 1988. Founders Randy Clegg and Wayne Curtis rented a storefront from 88-year-old Fritz Haertel, known as the legendary ‘Rye King’ of Salt Lake City, and so Apple Spice began.

“We are thrilled to open an Apple Spice in Tampa,” said Clegg. “The Sarasota store has been very successful since its opening in July 2018 and we are thrilled that Randy and Annette Whitmer were able to open a second store. Apple Spice was their first franchise and they have done an incredible job with their Sarasota store.”

Apple Spice’s box lunch service features a menu of 18 sandwiches and wraps, 15 salads and a variety of hearty soups, including some amazing chili. The marquee item that sets Apple Spice apart from all others is its delicious daily baked bread.

“We will never serve a sandwich on day-old bread,” said Clegg. “Freshly baked honey wheat, 13 grain and sourdough bread is what our loyal customers have loved since 1988.”

Apple Spice also offers a fantastic catering menu. Breakfast buffets, sandwich platters, fruit and veggie trays, a build-your-own-salad bar, baked potato bar, taco bar and fajita bar are delicious too.

Apple Spice rounds out its catering menu with hot entrees that include tender pot roast, roasted chicken, chicken parmesan, baked ziti and additional chicken choices. And no meal is complete without dessert. Apple Spice also offers cookies, brownies, lemon bars and sour cream cranberry bars that are great choices for any occasion.

Visit www.applespice.com/locations/florida/tampa-stpetersburg/.

Vintage Ceramic Tree Painting Event At The Pottery Patch

Tabletop ceramic trees were all the rage in the 70s, and now you can paint your very own at The Pottery Patch, a pottery painting studio at 2551 FL-60 in Valrico.

These tabletop ceramic trees have slowly gained momentum as the nostalgia of yesteryear surfaces during the holidays.

The Pottery Patch offers all shapes and sizes of these trees for you to get your own the old fashion way—by painting it yourself. Start a tradition all over again and pass your hand-painted tree down to your children, and they to their children one day too.

The Pottery Patch offers many color options, tree sizes and shapes, as well as many new designs.

Vintage trees can be created anytime as a walk-in customer at The Pottery Patch. The pottery studio is also offering a Vintage Ceramic Tree Party Family Edition on Sunday, November 17 at 1 p.m.

This family event includes all the Christmas cheer to kick off the holiday season. Register for this event at www.potterypatchstudio.com/vintage-tree-page.