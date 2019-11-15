For more than 25 years, the GFWC Brandon Service League has been hosting a Holiday Home Tour. This year’s tour will be held on Saturday, December 14. For the first time in the event’s history, it will be held in the evening from 4 to 8 p.m.

Not only will you get the opportunity to see several beautifully decorated homes adorned with twinkling lights and holiday finery, but attending the Holiday Home Tour is a great way to support a local organization that serves the Greater Brandon area. This year’s tour will showcase three local homes.

Judy Darsey, president of the GFWC Brandon Service League, said, “You will not want to miss this one. Once again, three homeowners have opened their hearts and their homes to support this event that gives 100 percent of the funds raised back to local nonprofits and six area high school art departments.”

Darsey added, “Whether you start at 4 p.m. and see the homes in daylight or come after 6 p.m. and see the homes with their spectacular lights on, you have a chance to see what three homeowners love about decorating for Christmas. They each have their own individual style.”

This year’s homes are located throughout the area. There are two within River Hills and one is in Magnificent Magnolia Place. Together, they feature over 40 trees of varying sizes.

Tickets to the Holiday Home Tour are just $20 each (cash or check). You can purchase them at the Green Boutique at 1032 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, Four Paws Veterinary Hospital at 9430 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, Julie’s Closet at 720 W. Robertson St. in Brandon and at Plummer’s Family Restaurant at 11758 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Seffner.

You can also purchase them online at www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org. There is a $1 convenience fee per ticket.

Please note that you must have your ticket in order to gain access to the homes in River Hills, which is located off of Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Magnificent Magnolia Place is located in the Riverview area.

The GFWC Brandon Service League is accepting new members. The GFWC Brandon Service League meets on the second Thursday of the month from September through May (not including December).

For more information, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.