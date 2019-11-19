Who: ARISE Church

What: Christmas Eve Services at the Brandon and SouthShore campuses

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Brandon campus is located at 401 Pauls Dr. in Brandon, and the SouthShore campus is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.

Description: Services will be held at both of the Brandon and SouthShore campuses.

Who: Bay Life Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Where: 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon

Description: There will be something special for the kids, your favorite Christmas carols, a family photo station and a wonderful message from Pastor Mark. Please invite your family and friends. Please note, the children’s ministry is for infants to 5-year-olds and is only available at the 2 and 4 p.m. services.

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Apollo Beach Campus

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Where: 408 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Brandon Campus

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 3 and 5 p.m.

Where: 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Palm River Campus

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 12 Noon

Where: 5415 Palm River Rd. in Tampa

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Riverview Campus

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: 9990 S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 10024 in Riverview

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Hispanic Congregation

What: Christmas Service; “El es la razón”

When: Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m.

Where: 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon

Who: Centerpoint Church

What: Christmas Eve in Brandon

When: Sunday, December 22 at 9 and 10:45 a.m.; Monday, December 23 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, December 24 at 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Where: North Campus, located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Rd. in Valrico

Description: Celebrate Christmas Eve in Brandon, an event for the entire city. Join us for one of eight services over three days as we celebrate Christmas and remember the greatest story ever told.

Who: The Chapel at Fishhawk

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Where: 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia

Who: The Crossing Church

What: Christmas at The Crossing

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 4:15 and 6 p.m. at the Tampa campus and Tuesday, December 24 at 4:15 p.m. at the SouthShore campus and Plant City campus.

Where: The Tampa campus is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa. The SouthShore campus is located at 2409 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. The Plant City campus is located at 507 S. Wheeler St. in Plant City.

Description: We welcome you to join us in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with a candlelight service, joyful music and a hopeful message proclaiming the Light of the World.

Who: First Baptist Church of Brandon

What: No Room—A Christmas Musical

When: Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon

Description: More information on this free family event can be found online on at FBC’s Facebook page, or call 689-1204.

Who: First Baptist Church of Brandon

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon

Who: First Baptist Church of Gibsonton

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 9912 Indiana St. in Gibsonton

Description: A Christmas Story from Scriptures, Christmas carols and a candlelight service with open communion.

Who: First Presbyterian Church of Brandon

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5 and 7 p.m.

Where: 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon

Description: There will be a praise band family service at 5 p.m. and a traditional service with the chancel choir at 7 p.m. Both services will have a candle lighting and communion.

Who: FishHawk Fellowship Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 12 Noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Where: 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia

Who: Grace Baptist Church

What: Christmas mini-musical

When: Sunday, December 15 at 11 a.m.

Where: 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon

Description: You are invited to a mini-musical presented by the children and teens of Grace Baptist. The choir will also be singing. The service will prepare your heart for the Christmas season.

Who: Grace Community United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5 and 7 p.m.

Where: 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia

Description: Join us for a family-friendly candlelight service with contemporary worship. Childcare is available for age 4 and under.

Who: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

What: Festival of Lessons and Carols

When: Sunday, December 15 at 4 p.m.

Where: 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico

Description: Experience the joy and mystery of Jesus’ birth in the retelling of the story interwoven with carols.

Who: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

What: Christmas Eve Services and Christmas Day Service

When: Tuesday, December 24, the church will hold a family service at 5 p.m., a seasonal music prelude at 10 p.m. and Festive Eucharist (with incense) at 10:30 p.m. On Wednesday, December 25, a Christmas service will be held at 9 a.m. with the Holy Eucharist.

Where: 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico

Description: Two beautiful Christmas Eve services to honor the birth of Jesus. A variety of traditional seasonal music will be offered by our music department and a brass quartet.

Who: Immanuel Lutheran Church and School

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5 p.m. for a Sunday School Program, 7 p.m. for a candlelight service and 9 p.m. for a candlelight service with communion.

Where: 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon

Who: Kings Avenue Baptist Church

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 2602 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon

Description: A candlelight service with short message and worship.

Who: Limona Village Chapel UMC

What: Christmas Cantata

When: Sunday, December 15 at 10:45 a.m.

Where: 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon

Description: Listen to our wonderful choir perform beautiful music for the Christmas season.

Who: Limona Village Chapel UMC

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon

Description: Candlelight services to celebrate the birth of Christ

Who: Living Savior Lutheran Church

What: Christmas Eve Service – See What Great Love

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 p.m. with a candlelight service.

Where: 2650 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico

Description: See What Great Love is a service of praise that expounds on the great love of God. From the Old Testament prophecies to the familiar Luke 2 reading of Jesus’ birth, the Scriptures will bring alive the event that took place in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago. Along with the readings, traditional Christmas carols will be sung to enrich the evening service as the congregation is drawn to the true meaning of Christmas—the birth of the Christ and God’s love for all people. We invite everyone to join us.

Who: Multicultural Church of Restoration (MCR)

What: Christmas Celebration Service

When: Sunday, December 22 at 1 p.m.

Where: 4020 E. Lumsden Rd. in Valrico

Who: Nativity Catholic Church

What: Christmas Masses

When: Christmas Eve Masses are on Tuesday, December 24 at 4 p.m. in the church (English, ASL) and the gym (English, Life Teen); 7 p.m., located in the church (English) and the gym (Spanish); and Midnight Mass, located in the church (bilingual). All Christmas Day Masses will be located in the church at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish).

Where: 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon

Who: New Hope United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 3 p.m. for traditional worship, 5 p.m. for family worship, 7 p.m. for casual modern worship and 9 p.m. for bell choir and communion.

Where: 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Who: Next Level Church

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia

Description: You are invited to Next Level Church for a wonderful Christmas Eve service for the entire family.

Who: Overflow Church

What: Nothing Like the Present

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4929 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico

Description: Even 2,000 years later, there is nothing like the present, the gift of Jesus Christ. Come celebrate His life and light with us!

Who: Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 p.m. for a Children’s Christmas program and 9 p.m. for a traditional service.

Where: 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon

Who: Redeemer Church

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview

Who: The Resting Place Tampa

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 217 Hobbs St., Ste. 106 in Tampa

Description: Acoustic Christmas worship with readings from Scripture and communion.

Who: Riverview First United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 7 and 11 p.m.

Where: 8002 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview

Who: Ruskin United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Choir Cantata

When: Sunday, December 22 at 10 a.m.

Where: 105 4th Avenue NW. in Ruskin

Description: Beginning December 1 (First Sunday of Advent and the beginning of the Church’s new year), we will have two worship services each Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m.

Who: Ruskin United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 105 4th Avenue NW. in Ruskin

Who: Saint Andrew’s United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 4:30 p.m. with a family service, a contemporary service at 6:30 p.m., a traditional service at 8:30 p.m. and a traditional service with communion at 11 p.m.

Where: 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon (corner of Bloomingdale Rd. and Bryan Rd.)

Who: Saint Anne Catholic Church

What: Christmas Masses

When: Tuesday, December 24, the church will hold children’s choirs at 3:30 p.m. with a family mass at 4 p.m., mass at 6:30 p.m., Spanish Mass and Posada Procession at 9 p.m. and mass at 12 Midnight preceded by choral singing with Jubilate Deo Choir at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, the church will hold a Christmas Mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 Noon.

Where: 106 11th. Ave. NE. in Ruskin

Who: Saint Stephen Catholic Church

What: Christmas Eve Mass

When: Tuesday, December 2, the church will hold mass at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel, 4 p.m. in the main church and Family Life Center, 7 p.m. in the main church and Family Life Center and Midnight Mass in the main church and chapel (if needed).

Where: 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview

Who: South Bay Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Where: 13498 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview

Description: Bring the whole family on Tuesday, December 24 to our traditional Christmas Eve Service. This event has classic Christmas music, the story of Jesus’ birth and a candlelight closing. Adults and children are welcomed and encouraged to attend this service.

Who: Southside Baptist Church & Journey Church

What: Joint Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

When: Tuesday, December 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 415 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon