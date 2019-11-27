Marlin James Air Conditioning and Heating has been providing top-of-the-line service to customers throughout Hillsborough County and the surrounding Tampa Bay area for 25 years. Owners Scott and Glenda Clark attribute much of their business success to their mission statement: “To serve all with integrity while striving for excellence.” This family-owned and operated business has a long history of exceeding customers’ expectations with integrity, honesty and quality work.

Glenda was born and lived in Plant City until she was 12 years old, and then her father’s job took the family to Houston, Texas. Eventually Glenda and Scott (the “Marlin” in Marlin James) met in Houston and have now been married for more than 37 years. The entire family moved back to the Brandon area in 1984.

“Both my husband and father, Red (Red was the ‘James’ of Marlin James), worked in the air conditioning business here for 10 years before deciding to start their own company,” said Glenda. “My father’s only stipulation was that I do the accounting.”

When Red decided to retire in 2006, Glenda purchased his half of Marlin James. This family-owned business, along with its employees, focuses everyday on integrity and accountability.

“Our employees also have the authority to use WWRD (What Would Red Do) while servicing our customers,” said Glenda. “This allows them to make decisions based on what should be done to ensure 100 percent satisfaction.”

Glenda also explained what sets them apart from their competition is that they don’t use sub-contractors. “Our service and install technicians are not paid on commission nor do they have a quota,” said Glenda, “which is different from most companies. We are of the belief that this insures there is no reason to try and sell something that the customer does not need.”

Marlin James Air Conditioning and Heating was founded on an incredible combination of loyalty, integrity and pride. Positive leadership along with devoted employees and customers are testimony to 25 years of successful business for Marlin James in this community.

For more information, call 689-0817 or visit www.marlinjames.com.