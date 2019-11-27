Hope ReSale Store Supports Tampa Bay Mission Of Hope Outreach Ministries

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is a 501(c)(3) public charity providing food, clothes, counseling to the homeless, veterans, women and low-income families. Hope Resale Store accepts donations to support community outreach programs.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It is located at 6323 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

Hope 4 Veterans is one of the programs that supports homeless veterans. A cold weather shelter will open this year as Tampa Bay Mission of Hope. The grand opening is on Monday, December 9.

On Wednesday, December 11, there will be a Holiday of Hope Christmas food box giveaway. To register, call 443-3133 for Tampa Bay Mission of Hope.

Bicycle Donations Sought By Bikes For Christ

Bikes For Christ is ramping up for the holiday season. The nonprofit provides bicycles to those in need, but there is always a greater demand this time of year, and funds have been depleted. While there are a lot of other organizations that gift bicycles away only at Christmas, Bikes For Christ provides them to about 50 organizations in the Tampa Bay area all year long.

Started in March of 2016, Bikes For Christ has grown into the premier provider of transportation for the homeless and needy. The work takes them into parts of four counties to help partner agencies that are working directly with clients in need.

Last year, not only did it gift bikes in the Bay area, it also transported approximately 80 bikes to the Panhandle to help ’Salvage Santa’ and those affected by Hurricane Michael. Bikes were also distributed in both Guatemala and Haiti in 2019.

For many low-income families, a bicycle can be a lifeline; providing access to work, school and community resources that would otherwise be inaccessible. To donate, please visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations.

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection To Hold Winter Wonderland Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is celebrating Christmas with a Winter Wonderland at its luncheon on Tuesday, December 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The monthly luncheon is now held at Buckhorn Springs Country Club, located 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.

There will be raffles, door prizes, Christmas music and more surprises. This is a nondenominational luncheon and all ladies are welcome. There is no membership. The cost for the lunch is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation or information.

Plant City Community Chorale Plans Joyful Noise Holiday Concert The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual holiday concert, Joyful Noise, on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. The concert, which is sponsored by Hopewell Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, will be performed at First United Methodist Church at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City.

The Chorale will be joined by the Florida Southern Girls Chorus, an auditioned chorus for young women in grades 6-12 out of Lakeland and surrounding Polk County. Both choirs, under the direction of Claudia Bolano Becerra, will perform holiday favorites such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Oh Holy Night and Deck the Halls.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, from any chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Tickets may also be purchased at the Walden Lake Car Wash. Advanced tickets are $12. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and any student with a student ID.

Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe Returns In January

Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe, a two-day Christian music festival, will return on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. Guests can ‘rock, ride and rejoice’ to some of Christian music’s biggest artists.

The lineup for Friday includes Switchfoot, Newsboys, Tenth Avenue North, Tauren Wells, Tedashii and the Afters. Then on Saturday, you can enjoy music from Chris Tomlin, TobyMac, Bethel Music, We Are Messengers, Unspoken and I Am They. (Artists are subject to change.)

Rock The Universe is a separated ticketed event and takes place inside the park. Ticket options and pricing can be found online at www.universalorlando.com. Please visit the website for further details. For questions, call 407-224-7840.