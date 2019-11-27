“For nothing will be impossible with God,” (Luke 1:37, NASB).

Every time I hear someone quote this verse, usually applying it to some hopeless mess they find themselves in, I think about the hopeless mess going down when it first appeared in the Bible.

Do you recall?

These powerful words were uttered by the mighty angel Gabriel as he presented a flabbergasted, quivering virgin with a positive pregnancy test. The plus sign was horrifyingly clear.

No! That’s impossible! “But how? I’ve never slept with a man,” Mary gasped (Luke 1:34, MSG).

Bible scholars believe Mary was less than 15 years old. She wasn’t being snarky; she was simply pointing out, from her teenage perspective, the zit in the face of this plan. Not gonna happen. Nope. A humongous piece of this puzzle’s missing, man.

And then the shiny dude dropped yet another crazy impossibility in her lap—middle-aged cousin Elizabeth, way past menopause, was preggers, too!

I picture Mary’s already pale face going bone white and her mouth dropping open. Whaaa… No way!

It was then that Gabriel gave her the only explanation she would ever need: Nothing is impossible with God.

Mary didn’t get it at first. For, like us, she never considered that a bona fide miracle could possibly happen in her life. But then it sank in: She was loved. She was special. She was chosen. God was going to bend the rules of possible for her.

Did you know He wants to bend the rules for you, too? No, not because you’re pregnant with His Son.

Because you’re loved.

Because you’re special.

Because you’re chosen.

Prayer for today: Mighty One, like Mary, I thank You for doing great things for me. For making the impossible possible. Holy, holy, holy is Your name.

“You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger,” (Luke 2:12, NKJV).