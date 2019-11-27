South Bay Church invites you and your family to a night of worship with contemporary Christian artist Brandon Heath. The event takes place on Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

“Every year, our pastor, David Speicher, enjoys gifting our community with a low-cost Christmas concert the whole family can enjoy,” said Sean Doherty, the associate pastor of operations at South Bay. “This year, we are honored to host Brandon Heath.”

Heath is an eight-time GMA Dove Award-winning artist, a five-time GRAMMY® nominee and has received an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award. He is best known for his No. 1 singles I’m Not Who I Was and Give Me Your Eyes.

His latest album, ‘Faith Hope Love Repeat,’ was released in 2017 and takes its name from 1 Corinthians 13:13. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” The album’s title track along with Whole Heart are crowd-favorites playing on today’s Christian radio.

“God is asking for everything I’ve got. Whole Heart speaks to a vulnerable topic, but I wanted it to sound free and open and triumphant,” said Heath about the song. “God’s already got it all in His hands, but He still asks us to surrender.”

Heath hails from Nashville and began writing songs at 13 years old. His ability to lyrically connect with his audience has earned him admiration among fellow Christian artists as well as accolades. In 2014, Heath was named BMI’s ‘Songwriter of the Year.’ BMI recognizes songwriters from all genres.

Pam Walsh, the special events coordinator, said, “At South Bay, we look at this concert as an outreach to the community, and so we like to keep costs low so that the whole family can enjoy it.”

Tickets are $10 per person and are available online at https://southbay.church/events. The concert is expected to sell out due to the church’s capacity of 500. The venue is open seating with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Doherty said, “We are excited to provide this gift to our community and provide an opportunity for them to get into the Christmas spirit.”

South Bay Church is located at 13498 US 301 S. in Riverview. For more information about South Bay, visit https://southbay.church. To learn more about Brandon Heath, visit www.brandonheathmusic.com.