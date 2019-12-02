Ruskin Christian School (RCS) announced on November 4 that it had earned accreditation by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a worldwide leader in accreditation and continuous school improvement.

“Middle States accreditation serves as an independent validation of the good work we do, and the accreditation process focused our attention on strategic planning and continuous improvement practices,” said Tim Vanderveer, administrator of RCS. “We are proud to have earned accreditation and look forward to continuing to work with our administrators, teachers and parents to provide high-quality education for all students.”

Accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate that they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards. The 12 Middle States Standards for Accreditation are: mission, governance and leadership, school improvement planning, finances, facilities, school organization and staff, health and safety, educational programs, assessment and evidence of student learning, student services, student life and activities and information resources.

The accreditation process begins with a self-study conducted by the school or school system with input from school leaders, teachers, parents and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Middle States member schools conducts an on-site peer review visit to observe school operations and interview various stakeholders.

The team makes its recommendation to the MSA-CESS, which votes on the accreditation.

“The Middle States accreditation process brings together school leaders, teachers, parents and students to develop a strategic plan for the future that is built upon continuous school improvement,” said Lisa Marie McCauley, Ed.D., president of the MSA-CESS. “Middle States-accredited schools benefit from the power of peer review and should be commended for their commitment to collaboration, growth and advancing student achievement.”

RCS received its reaccreditation in April 2019 through the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools and in August received its first national accreditation through AdvancED/Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Based in Philadelphia, the Middle States Association is the worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 125 years, Middle States has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement.

With more than 2,500 accredited schools and school systems in 34 states and over 100 countries, MSA-CESS is proud of its continuing legacy and its ongoing innovations to meet the challenges of improving education in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.msa-cess.org.