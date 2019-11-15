Not Your Normal Entertainment Productions (NYNE), a local community theatre and music production organization, is holding a spectacular Christmas concert. Christmas By Candlelight 2019 will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert will take place at Redeemer Church, located at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Tickets to the Christmas By Candlelight 2019 Concert are just $15 for adults and $8 for children. You can purchase tickets by visiting NYNE on Facebook and click on events. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Christmas By Candlelight 2019 Concert is perfect for the whole family. The concert will last approximately one hour and 15 minutes. The concert will feature songs such as Joy to the World, Hallelujah Chorus, O Come All Ye Faithful and much more.

Christmas By Candlelight 2019 features a 60-voice chorus and is accompanied by a 35-member orchestra. Joe Scarbrough will direct the chorus and conduct the orchestra along with Assistant Director Sherry Fagan Martin.

Scarbrough said, “This concert is a beautiful tribute to the most beloved Christmas music. It will be presented in an upbeat, exciting fashion.”

Scarbrough added, “A 60-voice chorus and a 35-piece orchestra will perform familiar carols in jazzy arrangements. This concert is perfect for the whole family.”

“We are excited to be closing out our second year with an amazing concert. This one is unique with 95 musicians and singers on stage. You will not want to miss it,” he said.

In addition to the Christmas By Candlelight 2019 Concert, NYNE offers a unique entertainment option for your next holiday party or event. You can have a trio of Victorian Christmas Carolers come to your home or business to sing holiday songs. It is a great way to add a special flare to your party or event.

NYNE’s next theatre production will be a new musical called Boy Minus Band. The musical is set right here in Tampa and will be presented in March 2020.

For more information on all that NYNE has to offer, including the Christmas By Candlelight Concert, the Victorian Carolers and theatrical productions, please visit NYNE Productions on Facebook or call 356-8067.