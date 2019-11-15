This month’s featured artist at the Bruton Memorial Library in historic downtown Plant City is Charlotte Ott Dillon. She has presented a unique and most interesting collection of art pieces. They are both lovely and striking to view. Dillon’s exhibit is available to view during the library’s normal operating hours during November.

Dillon has shown her original artwork previously at the library. Dillon’s current exhibit features 12 pieces, which consist of paintings and embroidery.

Dillon’s artist statement says in part, “I am a slow process, hands-on, texture-loving painter. In college I was accused of spending too much time on drawing and being way too frugal with my use of paint. Well, some things never change.”

Dillon, a resident of Plant City, has creatively crafted pieces which incorporate both painting and embroidery.

Dillon says in her statement, “Through a stack of books I checked out at this very library, I learned how to embroider and wanted to marry that process with painting somehow, and this was the result of the experiment. It was fun.”

In addition to the pieces that contain both embroidery and painting, there are some that just use the medium of paint. All of the pieces have stories behind them. There is Dillon’s take on the classic American Gothic where she painted aged versions of herself and her husband in their wedding clothes. There is another which is a tribute to her niece, who was born several weeks early. She is shown walking on water, demonstrating that she is a “Walking Miracle.”

All in all, this is a most wonderful exhibit to view and one that everyone should stop by and see before the end of the month.

The Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 McLendon St. in Plant City. Each month, the Bruton Memorial Library features the artwork of local resident artists. If you are a local resident and an artist who would like to have your artwork featured at the library, stop by the front desk and pick up an application. This is a great way to have the community view your art.