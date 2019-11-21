On Thursday, October 24, Winthrop Arts held a reception honoring the young artists who entered its Annual Children’s Art Show. The show and reception were held at the Art Factory located in Riverview. The Annual Children’s Art Show is sponsored and presented by Suncoast Credit Union.

The Winthrop Arts Annual Children’s Art Show is open to all area students 18 years old and younger. Students may select to use any medium as well as the subject matter. Children from several area schools, including Symmes Elementary, Winthrop Charter, Burns Middle, FishHawk Creek Elementary, Rodgers Middle, Durant High, Bloomingdale High, Newsome High and St. Stephens Catholic, along with home school students, entered the show.

The Best of Show was awarded to Rhythm Kumar, a 15-year-old student from Newsome High School. Kumar submitted a stippled piece of her favorite rapper, A$AP Rocky.

Kumar said, “I really liked how this piece turned out. I used one of my favorite mediums, which is pen and ink. I chose to make a portrait of A$AP Rocky using the stippling method. It was a challenge, especially the hair, but I am so happy with the end result.”

Kumar received $25 plus four art classes at the Art Factory. Her piece was selected from the over 50 pieces that were entered.

Other winners included: (ages 5 to 8) Ethan Kovacs (first place), Gavin Kozich (second place), Anthony Carapella (third place) and Andrew Kazmarek (honorable mention); (ages 9 to 13) Nina Nijjer (first place), Yasmine Dukes (second place), Zoriana Fagan (third place) and Noah Kovacs (honorable mention); and (ages 14 to 18) Izabella Jewell (first place), Alexa Malberg (second place), Katie Purington (third place) and Emaly Martinez (honorable mention).

Kendra Wilson, manager at Suncoast Credit Union’s Riverview Service Center, served as the judge for the show.

Wilson said, “It was both a privilege and an honor to judge this year’s show. I want to commend and congratulate every student who entered. Your creativity is amazing. Suncoast Credit Union is proud to be both a sponsor and a partner with Winthrop Arts.”

For more on Winthrop Arts, please visit www.winthroparts.org.