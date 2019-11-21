The Brandon Ballet will present its annual production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, The Nutcracker, this December. There will be three performances.

Two performances will take place at Riverview High School on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m. On Sunday, December 15, they will present a performance at Veterans Theatre in Sun City Center.

For the Sun City Center performance, the Brandon Ballet will also present a premiere of What’s Up, a new work choreographed by former Royal Danish Ballet dancer Karina Elver. In addition, dancers will perform Dorica Sales’ contemporary ballet, Elegie.

Tickets to the Riverview performances are $35 for adults and $30 for seniors and children 12 and under. Tickets will be available at the door, but all prices will be increased by $5. You can get tickets by visiting tututix.com/brandonballet.

Tickets for the Sun City Center performance must be picked up at the Sun City Center box office and can be reserved by calling 387-3447 by Friday, December 13. There will be no tickets at the door for the Sun City Center performance.

The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given the gift of a wooden toy nutcracker by her uncle, Drosselmeyer. The magic happens when the toy nutcracker comes to life and takes Clara on a magical journey through an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters dancing snowflakes, an elegant Snow Queen and the majestic Sugar Plum Fairy.

Hannah B. Townsend, administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, said, “This year’s performances feature a few new guest artists, including Jared Brunson from Complexions Ballet in New York City and Brentwood Townend of Tampa City Ballet. There will also be new choreography made specially for the dancers in the lead roles. Specifically, the Arabian pas de deux will feature new choreography made specifically for professional dancer Eden Frazier and her partner, Noah Quigley.”

“This production features talented professional, pre-professional and company dancers; lavish costumes and scenery; and an infectious score that will mesmerize children and adults alike.”

For more on the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.brandonballet.org.