Parents Get Shopping Done While Your Kids Enjoy Santa’s Workshop

Music Showcase and FAOPA will host Santa’s Workshop on Saturday December 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. offering food, games, prizes, ‘snowball’ fights, ‘ice skating’, crafts and more. Children ages 5 to 12 will make and wrap five gifts to give to loved ones. There will be a ‘Best Christmas PJ’s’ contest. The movie Arthur Christmas will also be shown.

The cost is $20 per child enrolled in a program or lesson and $25 for a child not enrolled. Call 490-3787 or visit FAOPA.org to sign up.

Music Makers Free Workshops

Calling all mini musicians ages 4-10 to attend a free workshop to learn about various instruments at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Join in to play, hear and learn about the guitar, violin, trumpet, drums and more.

It will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.

Matilda The Musical At Music Showcase

Tickets are available for Matilda The Musical. Performances will take place at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at FAOPA.org. Call 490-2787 for more information.

Sportsmanship Award Given To Tennis For Fun Athlete Rodney Young

Tennis For Fun Athlete Rodney Young competed in the 2019 Special Olympics North America Tennis Championship held at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Young has trained at Tennis For Fun at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center since 2012. He competed in Red Ball Singles, winning all his matches and receiving a gold medal.

Young was awarded the Sportsmanship award. This award is given to the athlete who most exemplifies the ideals of outstanding sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. He is 52 years old and has worked at the Publix in Mango/Seffner for 24 years.

Young was given a plaque and a new tennis racket. Tennis For Fun is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes, who compete in special Olympic competitions. The program is run entirely by volunteers, and there are four locations in Hillsborough County.

Volunteers are needed. No tennis experience needed. Visit tennisforfun.org for more information or call Judy Moore at 417-3751.

Spano Discusses Government & Leadership With Local High School Students

Rep. Ross Spano (Florida-15) recently visited four high schools in District 15 to speak about the inner workings of Congress and the importance of leadership.

“High school students are on the cusp of adulthood, and they’re at a prime age to engage in civic duty and to show greater leadership in their communities. These students are the next generation of American leaders, and investing in our youth is of the utmost importance to me. I value their insights and questions and I take to heart their challenges. After all, one of these students could very well be running our country one day,” said Spano.

The high school groups consisted of student leadership and JROTC cadets from Bloomingdale High School, Durant High School, Strawberry Crest High School and Rep. Spano’s own alma mater of Brandon High School.