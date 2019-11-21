Give The Gift Of Love To A Deserving Senior This Holiday Season

It’s important to remember there are seniors in your community who would love to celebrate the holidays too. However, many seniors live alone, without someone to share this special time.

Home Instead Senior Care® is once again offering the local community a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior® program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Kristi Campbell, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care offices in Tampa and Brandon, two of 15 offices serving the Gulf Coast. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program with generous support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead Senior Care offices serving Tampa and Brandon have partnered with area businesses and organizations to help with gift collection and distribution.

It’s easy to help. Visit one of the participating locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Monday, December 16. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions.

Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping—community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at Bealls Outlet stores and Shapes Fitness. For more information about the program, visit BeASantaToASenior.com or call 684-1972. For more information about how you can help seniors in your community, visit imreadytocare.com.

Ribbon-Cutting Held For Stewart Chiropractic

A ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce was held in October. Stewart Chiropractic is located at 220 W. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 202 in Brandon.

For more information, call 320-8548 or visit www.drnicolestewart.com.

Apple Spice – New Box Lunch Delivery & Catering Service Now Open

Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering Co., a 30-year-old, corporate-catering company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced today the grand opening of a location at 5909 Breckenridge Pkwy., Ste. F in Tampa. It is the second in the region, with the first located in Sarasota.

Apple Spice opened its first box lunch delivery and catering company in 1988. Founders Randy Clegg and Wayne Curtis rented a storefront from 88-year-old Fritz Haertel, known as the legendary ‘Rye King’ of Salt Lake City, and so Apple Spice began.

“We are thrilled to open an Apple Spice in Tampa,” said Clegg. “The Sarasota store has been very successful since its opening in July 2018 and we are thrilled that Randy and Annette Whitmer were able to open a second store. Apple Spice was their first franchise and they have done an incredible job with their Sarasota store.”

Apple Spice’s box lunch service features a menu of 18 sandwiches and wraps, 15 salads and a variety of hearty soups, including some amazing chili. The marquee item that sets Apple Spice apart from all others is its delicious daily baked bread.

“We will never serve a sandwich on day-old bread,” said Clegg. “Freshly baked honey wheat, 13 grain and sourdough bread is what our loyal customers have loved since 1988.”

Apple Spice also offers a fantastic catering menu. Breakfast buffets, sandwich platters, fruit and veggie trays, a build-your-own-salad bar, baked potato bar, taco bar and fajita bar are delicious too.

Apple Spice rounds out its catering menu with hot entrees that include tender pot roast, roasted chicken, chicken parmesan, baked ziti and additional chicken choices. And no meal is complete without dessert. Apple Spice offers cookies, brownies, lemon bars and sour cream cranberry bars that are great choices for any occasion.

Visit www.applespice.com/locations/florida/tampastpetersburg/.

Supreme International USA Ribbon-Cutting

Supreme International USA celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce in October.

It is a one-stop shop for kitchen, bath and floors featuring 100 percent wood cabinets for kitchens and bathrooms, granite and quartz countertops, porcelain and marble tiles and carpets. Supreme International is a direct importer of granite and marble with cutting edge machinery for fine fabrication of countertops.

It is located at 7501 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. For more information, call 252-3712 or visit https://supremefl.com.

Ed Morse Automotive Group Names Brian Danahy As GM Of Brandon Dealerships

The Ed Morse Automotive Group recently announced that automotive veteran Brian Danahy has been named general manager for three of its dealerships: Ed Morse Brandon Cadillac, Brandon Auto Mall FIAT by Ed Morse and Brandon Auto Mall Alfa Romeo by Ed Morse.

Danahy has been with Ed Morse Automotive Group for over 30 years and will also remain as general manager of its successful Ed Morse Cadillac dealership in Tampa.

“Brian has been an asset for our organization for decades and we are pleased that he will expand his leadership role with the new GM position,” said Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Danahy started at the company at age 14, working in the parts department. His 30 plus career climb at Ed Morse Automotive Group encompassed working in almost every aspect of the dealerships, including paint, service, collision, sales and management, and in 2011 he became the GM of Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa.

In his new role as GM of the three dealerships in Brandon, Danahy will oversee every aspect of the dealerships, including sales, service, new and used cars, employees and customer service.

Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon is located at 11020 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, and Ed Morse Auto Mall Alfa Romeo and FIAT are at 11024 Causeway Blvd. Visit www.edmorsecadillacbrandon.com.

New Doctor At Back To Wellness Chiropractic Practice

Back To Wellness Chiropractic would like to formally introduce its newest doctor, Dr. Austin Williams, to the practice. Dr. Williams has been practicing there for several months now and patients love him. He is a Florida native with a passion for healthcare and an undeniable devotion to his patients’ well-being.

Upon completing his bachelor’s degree at The University of Florida, Dr. Williams attended National University of Health Sciences to complete his doctoral degree, from which he graduated magna cum laude. When he is not in the office, Dr. Williams enjoys watching and attending sporting events, going to the beach and spending time with his family.

Whether it’s for wellness care, disc bulges/herniations or injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident, Dr. Williams would love to meet with you and help address any health concerns you might have.

Back To Wellness Chiropractic is located at 409 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Call 685-7577 or visit www.bk2w.com.