They say everything that is old becomes new again at some point. Jane Rogers is the owner of Somewhere In Time in Brandon and every item, antique or modern is new to the customers who visit her store.

“To be considered an antique, the item must be at least 100 years old or older,” Rogers said. “Not everything we have in the store is an antique, but we also have some more modern furniture as well as collectibles.”

This past October, Somewhere In Time celebrated its 30th anniversary. Rogers is thrilled that her store has been a local destination for one-of-a-kind gifts for many years.

“We have enjoyed being a part of the Brandon community for so many years,” Rogers said. “Brandon is a nice area that has brought us wonderful customers who have been shopping with us for a very long time and we truly enjoy them.”

Some of Rogers’ customers stop by her store just to chat and spend time with her, not to shop. What makes Somewhere In Time different from other antiques or collectible shops in the area is that Rogers has 30 different vendors who have items for sale in her store.

“Our variety is what makes us different from other collectible stores in the area,” Rogers said. “We currently work with 30 different dealers and everyone has a good variety of items to offer our customers.”

Rogers and her staff have gotten great feedback over the years from their customers.

“We have made many lasting friendships with our customers and they love what we have to offer at Somewhere In Time,” Rogers said.

Somewhere In Time will be hosting its Christmas Open House event on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have been hosting this event for 30 years and it’s a fun event to kick off the Christmas holiday,” Rogers said. “We will have light refreshments and door prizes as well.”

If you would like to get a peek at some of the items offered at Somewhere In Time, visit Somewhere In Time on Facebook or call Rogers at 684-0588. Somewhere In Time is located at 720 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12 Noon to 5 p.m.