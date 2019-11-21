Tampa Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with its Annual Holiday Classics Movie Series beginning in December. However, before the classic film series takes place, you will have two opportunities to see two free movies at the waterfront park at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.

The Grinch will be shown on Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. Then, on Saturday, November 30, bring the family to see The Muppet Christmas Carol at 7 p.m.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “When you visit Tampa Theatre, you are not just coming for a movie. You are coming for an experience.”

First up is the 1947 classic film, Miracle on 34th Street. The film will be shown on Sunday, December 1 at 3 p.m. Before the film, guests are invited to meet Santa Clause himself and take home a free 4″ x 6″ commemorative photo.

On Sunday, December 8 come see Will Ferrell in the beloved classic film, Elf. The film will be shown at 3 p.m.

Come back on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 for a fantastic sing-along event and see White Christmas. The sing-along events will both take place at 3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre will present several showings of It’s a Wonderful Life beginning on Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. You can see this classic holiday film on Saturday, December 21 at either 3 or 7:30 p.m. The film will be presented again for two showings at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 22. One last showing will be on Monday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The holidays do not end on Christmas Day, so come out to Tampa Theatre on Sunday, December 29 and see a wonderful film, Love Actually, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the sing-along White Christmas are $13 or $10 for Tampa Theatre members. Tickets for all other Holiday Classics movies are $10 or $7 for Tampa Theatre members. You can get tickets online at www.tampatheatre.org (a $2 convenience fee applies) or at the box office.

The historic Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Tampa.