Last year, we test drove the 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV with 280 horsepower, plentiful to cruise the highway or merge into peak-hour traffic. But this year, the automaker had an even bigger surprise for us when it dispatched over the Quadrifoglio trim of the midsize luxury ride.

And this version was equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that packed 505 hp at 6,500 rpm and 443 pounds-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. The all-wheel drive Stelvio can take off from 0 to 60 mph in just around 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 175 mph.

Mated to an eight-speed auto gearbox, the Quadrifoglio-tuned double wishbone front and an Alfa Link design rear suspension effectively eliminate sharp bumps on the road and reduce body roll. Providing a positive on-center response is the variable electric assist steering.

Braking is handled skillfully by massive and powerful 14.2-inch front and 13.8-inch rear Brembo vented rotors. The 20-inch bright alloy wheels come shod with 255/45 up front and 235/40 at the rear. The “dna” modes available stand for dynamic, natural, advanced efficiency and race.

Kudos go to the exterior styling, which keeps up with the Alfa Romeo tradition of a triangular grille with functional air intakes hosting the Italian automaker’s emblem while flanked by horizontal bi-Xenon projector headlights. The handy interior is done nicely with a robust manual tilt/telescopic steering column for a rock-solid grasp.

Also worth a mention is the 7.7-inch instrument cluster of the 200 mph analog speedometer and tachometer gauges and digital driver information center. Leather and carbon fiber trim is sprinkled throughout to lend classiness. The 14-way power front leather seats are not just plush but also comfy.

Other particulars include a dual auto a/c, steering wheel aluminum paddle shifters, power liftgate, Harmon Kardon audio with 14-speaker, 900-watt sound system, aluminum sport pedals/footrest and the 8.8-inch nav/audio/phone display as well as a dual-pane sunroof.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio boasts off and on-road capabilities in a nimble, luxury-packed ride, ensuring safety for occupants under inclement weather and road conditions.