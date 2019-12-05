Newsome freshman hockey player Ricky Bonebrake has a lot of potential, and no, his last name isn’t a nickname based on the bone-crushing hits that he delivers on the ice.

Bonebrake is one of five freshmen that made the Newsome varsity team and he stands out among them. He is not only a standout on his own team, he’s a standout in the Lightning High School Hockey League as well.

Throughout the season the league highlights players, and Bonebrake was chosen over hundreds of players across multiple divisions to be featured in a story for LightningHighSchoolHockeyLeague.com.

“With his strength, size and skill, he stands out being just a freshman,” said Newsome Head Hockey Coach and Head Coach of the Brandon Junior Bulls 14U AA David Collins.

Collins is impressed with Bonebrake’s ability as an offensive defenseman, his strength and his powerful shot. Collins is excited to see how Bonebrake progresses and how he develops in the next four years with his potential.

“His work ethic is very good and his attitude is excellent,” said Collins. “He’s always smiling and having fun, and he’s very competitive and he just enjoys playing.”

Bonebrake also plays for the Brandon Junior Bulls and the Lightning Hockey League EDP. The defenseman has played hockey for seven years now. He gained interest in the sport when his dad took him to a Lightning game.

“I went and watched the game and it was fast and exciting, so when we came home I said that I wanted to play hockey,” said Bonebrake.

His favorite team is the Winnipeg Jets, and the player that he models his game after is Sabres’ defenseman Rasmus Dhalin. His other hobbies include playing chess and basketball. Bonebrake thinks that playing basketball can help him cross-train and improve his speed and agility.

Bonebrake wants to play hockey as long as he can. His ultimate goal is to play in college or Juniors. Michigan is his dream school. He also hopes the club sport will become a designated varsity sport within the next year as well. As for now, the freshman is focused on bringing Newsome back to the playoffs.

“I want to help win another state championship,” said Bonebrake.