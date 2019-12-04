Joana Springstead Selected As New Financial Advisor Edward Jones FishHawk Ranch Branch

The financial services firm Edward Jones has selected Joanna Springstead as its new financial advisor for the FishHawk Ranch branch office located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 201 in Lithia.

Springstead transferred to FishHawk from an Edward Jones office in Valrico. Springstead said she is enthusiastic about taking over the branch office.

“I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors,” she said. “Now I’m looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals.”

Her professional experience includes executive level positions at JPMorgan Chase and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Laura Schumaker, who has served as branch office administrator since 2006, said, “I am very excited about working with Springstead.”

Springstead and Laura Schumaker can be reached at 657-2078, or visit www.edwardjones.com/joanna-springstead.

Dr. Justin Scott, DC, CSCS Completes Certification In Functional Medicine

Dr. Justin Scott, DC of Lithia/Tampa recently completed the one-year ADAPT Practitioner Training Program through Kresser Institute for Functional and Evolutionary Medicine and continues to treat patients utilizing functional medicine at STRONGLIFE Functional Medicine & Weight Loss.

Dr. Scott has helped patients treat a wide variety of health concerns, including: fatigue, digestive problems and food intolerances, autoimmune diseases, hypothyroidism, diabetes/blood sugar issues, stress/adrenal dysfunction, cognitive/mood and behavioral issues, weight gain and metabolic dysfunction, inflammation, difficulty with sleeping, hormone imbalances and high cholesterol.

Functional medicine is a new model of medicine that is neither ‘conventional’ nor ‘alternative.’ It is a combination of the best elements of both, and it represents the future of medicine. Functional medicine addresses symptoms by focusing on the underlying cause of the problem, which leads to more profound and longer-lasting results.

STRONGLIFE Functional Medicine & Weight Loss is located at 5618 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. Call 655-5433 or visit www.stronglifefunctionalmedicine.com.

Supreme International USA Ribbon-Cutting

Supreme International USA celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce in October.

It is a one-stop shop for kitchen, bath and floors featuring 100 percent wood cabinets for kitchens and baths, granite and quartz countertops, porcelain and marble tiles and carpets. Supreme International is a direct importer of granite and marble with cutting edge machinery for fine fabrication of countertops.

It is located at 7501 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. For more information, call 252-3712 or visit https://supremefl.com.

Ed Morse Automotive Group Names Brian Danahy As General Manager Of Three Dealerships

The Ed Morse Automotive Group proudly announced that automotive veteran Brian Danahy has been named general manager for three of its dealerships, Ed Morse Brandon Cadillac, Brandon Auto Mall Fiat by Ed Morse and Brandon Auto Mall Alfa Romeo by Ed Morse.

Danahy has been with Ed Morse Automotive Group for more than 30 years and will also remain as general manager of its successful Ed Morse Cadillac dealership in Tampa.

“Brian has been an asset for our organization for decades, and we are pleased that he will expand his leadership role with these new GM positions. He will continue our tradition of providing an incredible experience for our customers and employees,” said Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Danahy started at the company at age 14, working in the parts department. His 30 plus career climb at Ed Morse Automotive Group encompassed working in almost every aspect of the dealerships, including paint, service, collision, sales, management and in 2011 became the GM of Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa. As GM of this location, they were named Dealer of the Year three times.

Danahy will oversee every aspect of the dealership, including sales, service, new and used cars, employees and customer service.

Ed Morse Cadillac Brandon is located at 11020 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, and Ed Morse Auto Mall Alfa Romeo and FIAT are at 11024 Causeway Blvd. Visit www.edmorsecadillacbrandon.com.

Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Grand Opening Of Gentle Chiropractic Care

Stewart Chiropractic & Wellness celebrated its official grand opening in October. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held alongside the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

Stewart Chiropractic & Wellness specializes in gentle care for the entire family. It is a Christian-driven practice that offers a boutique experience, at affordable prices. With specialized techniques, a high level of service and expertise on specific conditions and difficult cases, the practice strives to maintain top-quality care with a focus on the patient experience.

Stewart Chiropractic’s techniques offer an effective alternative for those who are apprehensive about getting care because of the twisting, turning, popping and cracking that is often associated with traditional chiropractic adjustments. Through specialized techniques like Prone Specific and Activator, patients can see amazing results without the typical jarring associated with chiropractic adjustments.

Prone Specific uses light and gentle manipulations to adjust your spine without twisting. For many patients, Dr. Stewart will use traction tables as part of their treatments. These tables help stabilize many conditions and offer further relief.

The goal is to help as many families as possible in the surrounding area, believing that everyone has the right to live a healthy life. Stewart Chiropractic works hard to provide a personalized approach to quality care, helping you to achieve and maintain your good health.

Stewart Chiropractic is located in the Brandon Retail & Office Center at 220 W. Brandon Blvd. For more information about Dr. Stewart and the practice, visit www.DrNicoleStewart.com.

Campo Family YMCA Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

The Campo Family YMCA is pleased to welcome 10 new members to its advisory board. The Campo Family YMCA Advisory Board members are actively involved in raising funds, increasing community awareness, evaluating measurement tools and outcomes and creating partnerships that further the success of the Campo Y’s cause-driven work.

New board members include:

Christina Campbell, business development manager for Gray Plant Mooty;

Jenn Cirrito, senior vice president of business operations for Kforce, Inc.;

Jorgie Franks-Bell, outsourced sales, direct and indirect marketing, sales strategist, author and sales trainer for Jorgie Inc.;

Lennise Germany, CEO and chef at Livy O’s Catering Co.;

Dan Henzler, real estate agent for Keller Williams;

Nancy Monsipapa, realtor for Nail the Sale Properties;

Rick Monsipapa, realtor for Nail the Sale Properties;

Anne Nymark, a philanthropic staple in the Greater Brandon community serving on multiple nonprofit boards, including the American Heart Society, American Cancer Society, The Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place and more;

Jessica Schwaller, senior director of performance and development for Kforce;

And Anita Silverstein, vice president for CenterState Bank, N.A of Florida.

For more information on the Campo Family YMCA, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/valrico-fl-campo-ymca.

Give The Gift Of Love To A Deserving Senior This Holiday Season

Home Instead Senior Care® is once again offering the local community a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior® program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Kristi Campbell, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care offices in Tampa and Brandon, two of 15 offices serving the Gulf Coast. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program with generous support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead Senior Care offices serving Tampa and Brandon have partnered with area businesses and organizations to help with gift collection and distribution.

It’s easy to help. Visit one of the participating locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Monday, December 16. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached.

There’s no need to worry about wrapping—community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at Beall’s Outlet Stores and Shapes Fitness.

For more information about the program, visit BeASantaToASenior.com or call 684-1972.

For more information about how you can help seniors in your community, visit imreadytocare.com.