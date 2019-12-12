The Angel Foundation FL, formerly known as the Brandon Foundation, is excited to announce the appointment of the following individuals to its board of directors. The board team began on November 1, 2019 and runs through November 2021.

The new executive board includes President Shannon Keil, Vice President Pastor Ericka White, Treasurer Jeni La Paglia and Secretary Julie Dahl. Its directors include Dr. Alex Anzalone, Katelynn Chase, Debbi Figlewski, Amy Gregory, Shawn Jolly, Leonard Mardis, Michael Owen, Scott Robinson, Gary Searls, Paul Thomasson and Susan Williams.

The advisory board is made up of individuals who have completed their terms as directors and wish to continue to support the work of the Angel Foundation. This year’s appointment was Kimberly Velez.

“We are very excited to welcome these outstanding individuals to the Angel Foundation FL Board of Directors and each of them has specific talents and life experiences that will allow us to take the work of the foundation to an even greater level in the years ahead. Over the past 17 years, we have been very blessed to have amazing community leaders serve on our board and I thank them for their service and for allowing us to grow into the amazing organization we are today,” said Executive Director Liz Brewer.

The Angel Foundation was created in 2003 by a group of individuals who witnessed systemic needs in our community and dedicated a philanthropic vehicle to respond to them. In 2006, the Angel Program was created to help families in our community affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event by matching them with business providers to meet their practical needs. The foundation will provide financial assistance to help them stay on the road to self-sufficiency when in a crisis.

Since its inception, the foundation has assisted over 850 families during their times of crisis. The foundation’s Junior Angels program provides students from sixth to 12th grade with volunteer opportunities throughout the month to earn community service hours and instill in them a love for the community, encourage volunteerism and train up our future leaders.

For more about how you can partner with the Angel Foundation FL, visit www.AngelFoundationFL.com, call 689-6889 or email info@AngelFoundationFL.com.