Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods

Saturday, January 4; 11 a.m.-12 Noon

Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Plant City Social Dancing

Saturday, December 28; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; cost is $6

Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

Complementary dance lessons at 6-6:30 p.m., beginners to advanced.

No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.