Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods
Saturday, January 4; 11 a.m.-12 Noon
Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic
Call 684-3663 to confirm.
Plant City Social Dancing
Saturday, December 28; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; cost is $6
Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City
Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.
Complementary dance lessons at 6-6:30 p.m., beginners to advanced.
No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.
Grey Matters Toastmasters
First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.
Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569
Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.
Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.
851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon
For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.