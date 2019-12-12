Celebrate The Holiday SEAson At The Florida Aquarium

This holiday season, there are more reasons than ever to join the merriment of The Florida Aquarium’s holiday celebration. The aquarium is o-FISH-ally ready for the SEAson and has many activities and events to get you in the spirit of the SEAson.

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade – Saturday, December 21, 6:30-9 p.m.

What better way to celebrate the holidays than joining the aquarium aboard its 72 ft. Bay Spirit II catamaran for a festive celebration. The season’s favorite new and classic holiday songs will be played while you sip on complimentary hot cocoa and nibble on cookies.

Witness the annual light show extravaganza with hundreds of brightly lit and decorated boats and yachts as they cruise along Tampa Bay while enjoying this popular family-friendly holiday event. For tickets and information, visit www.flaquarium.org/boatparade.

Snow Days – Thursday to Monday, December 26-30, 12 Noon-5 p.m.

Returning for another year of flurry fun, continue the holiday celebration at The Florida Aquarium in a real snow play area for kids. After you’re done, head inside for an aquarium experience that includes animal encounters, diving elves and more!

Access to its snow play area is included with general admission. For tickets and information, visit www.flaquarium.org/attendanevent.

Overcrowded Pet Shelter Prompts ‘Home Before The Holidays’ Special

The kennels are overflowing at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, where the PRC has halved adoption fees in an attempt to get dogs and cats “Home Before the Holidays.”

The kennel was at 106 percent capacity for dogs and 94 percent for cats as of this morning. The half-off special lasts until Tuesday, December 31. All dogs and cats are microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered.

PRC officials also are inviting residents to take the #FosterExpressChallenge and foster a dog for as little as two hours up to two weeks—enough time to take a dog on a field trip or give them a full holiday break. Short-term fostering can be a great way for adoptable dogs to get a much-needed respite from life in the shelter, and the additional exposure could help them find a forever home.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center on 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. is the only open admissions shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning the shelter accepts all dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition.

The shelter is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Dogs and cats available for adoption are also viewable at www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/animals-and-pets/pet-adoption.

2020 Florida Strawberry Festival Headline Concert Lineup

There are plenty of great concerts in all genres to choose from at the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Here is the schedule. For more information, visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com.

Thursday, February 27:

10:30 a.m., Jimmy Sturr (polka/rock/country), free;

3:30 p.m., The Oakridge Boys, $25;

7:30 p.m., Rascal Flatts (country/country rock), $51.

Friday, February 28:

3:30 p.m., Tommy James & The Shondells (oldies rock & roll), $25;

7:30 p.m., Michael Ray (country), $35.

Saturday, February 29:

3:30 p.m., Roots & Boots – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Rave (country), $30;

7:30 p.m., An Evening with 98 Degrees (R&B/pop), $35.

Sunday, March 1:

3:30 p.m., Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots (country/folk), $35;

7:30 p.m., Reba McEntire (country), $55.

Monday, March 2:

3:30 p.m., Neal McCoy (country), $25;

7:30 p.m., Patti LaBelle (R&B/soul), $35.

Tuesday, March 3:

3:30 p.m.; Sara Evans (country), $30;

7:30 p.m., Skillet (Christian rock/alt. rock), $30.

Wednesday, March 4:

3:30 p.m., Chubby Checker & the Wildcats (rock & roll/R&B), $25;

7:30 p.m., Josh Turner (country/gospel), $35.

Thursday, March 5:

10:30 a.m., Ricky Nelson Remembered (rockabilly/pop rock), free;

3:30 p.m., Dick Fox’s Golden Boys – Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell (oldies rock & roll/pop), $30;

7:30 p.m., MercyMe (Christian), $40.

Friday, March 6:

3:30 p.m., Jimmy Fortune and Dailey & Vincent (country/bluegrass/gospel), $20;

7:30 p.m., Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE (ventriloquist/country), $25.

Saturday, March 7:

3:30 p.m., Battle of the Bands Finals, Free;

7:30 p.m., Charlie Wilson (R&B/hiphop/soul/funk), $45.

Sunday, March 8:

3:30 p.m., Eli Young Band (country), $35;

7:30 p.m., Lynyrd Skynyrd (Southern rock/blues rock/hard 70s rock), $56.