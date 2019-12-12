Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels is a Brandon-based nonprofit and it has been a part of the Brandon community for 42 years

“The Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels, Inc. began in 1976 in an effort to make sure that Brandon community residents who were unable to leave their homes could be provided a noon meal,” said Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels President Guy Fultral. “Residents who need meals delivered are screened to ensure that they do not drive nor have access to transportation in order to shop for food. No one is denied if they meet the screening criteria.”

Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels started through the cooperative efforts of Limona Village Chapel and St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.

“We currently have 17 churches that support our efforts,” said Vice President Elena LaRussa. “They are Westminster Presbyterian, First United Methodist Church of Seffner, Kings Avenue Baptist, Bell Shoals Baptist, Apostles Lutheran Church, High Point Church, St. Andrews, Nativity, First Presbyterian, Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, Presbyterian Church of Seffner, First Baptist Church of Brandon, St. Stephen Catholic Church, Brandon Christian Church, Rich Valley Church, New Hope Methodist Church and First Baptist of Dover.”

These churches donate kitchen facilities for food preparation and volunteers to help prepare and assemble the meals. This program is truly a mission of many hearts and many hands that contribute to its success for the benefit of those in need in the Brandon community. Donations and volunteers from the community are what keeps Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels alive.

“Donations from the community as this is one of our main funding sources,” LaRussa said. “Our clients also donate $2.50 per meal or pay what they can afford. No one is refused a meal if they cannot pay.”

No government funding is received by Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels. Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels is currently accepting donations of ham, turkey, canned goods and monetary donations.

“Our hope is that with the help of the community, we can continue serving the Brandon area for many more years as the need is here,” LaRussa said. “It’s very rewarding to get involved. We would also like to serve the FishHawk and Lithia areas. Hopefully we can get interests from more churches to sign up from this area in the future.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.brandonmealsonwheels.com.