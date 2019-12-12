Covenant Home Health Care is opening offices throughout Florida and is now serving patients in the Tampa Bay and Polk County areas. The organization, headquartered in Pensacola, will be the first not-for-profit provider of home health services to the entire state, as well as providing hospice care in 18 of Florida’s 67 counties.

“We’re so excited Covenant Care is now serving the Tampa Bay area and building upon the excellent care our team has provided patients for more than 36 years,” said Jeff Mislevy, Covenant Care president and CEO. “We’re opening a headquarters in Brandon and are committed to providing hometown care with caregivers who live right here in our communities.”

Covenant Care has a 4.5-star quality rating by CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and provides skilled nursing, home health aides and social services, along with physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“Our team is consistently recognized for the high quality of care we provide,” said Mislevy. “As a nonprofit, we simply are able to do more and it shows through the additional services we provide through our foundation and the generosity of the communities we serve. More and more patients want to be cared for in the comfort of their own home—Covenant Care nurses, home care aides, therapists, social workers and other providers have proven they make a remarkable difference for patients and families they serve.”

Covenant Care’s office in Brandon will also serve as a state headquarters and will support locations in Gainesville, St. Petersburg, Brandon and Altamonte Springs and soon Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Port St. Lucie.

“We’re delighted with the warm welcome we’ve received and are ready to support and work side by side with our communities to help care for their patients at home,” said Mislevy.

For more than 36 years, Covenant Care has provided home health, memory care, private duty, palliative and hospice care in Florida and Southeast Alabama. Covenant Care does more to meet the needs and wishes of their patients and families by investing in our community and patients through special programs like My Wish, which grants wishes to individuals with serious illnesses as a way to celebrate life with their family and friends.

The Brandon office is located at 1307 Providence Rd. For more information, visit choosecovenant.org or call 1-855-CARE-365.