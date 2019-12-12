Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I have wonderful memories of influential teachers from my childhood. While in college I had a psychology professor that made the suggestion that I would make a great teacher. I wanted to be in a position to make a similar impact on students.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I like sparking the interest in students to help them realize their passions. Education isn’t just about teaching the knowledge of a subject but rather making connections with students individually. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing the ‘light bulb’ turn on within the student. That teachable moment is so powerful!

What is a hidden talent that students don’t know about you?

It isn’t really a secret with my friends and family, but I love painting houses. I love the detail of trim work and seeing the finished product. I painted the entire exterior and interior of my house and have helped others paint. I find it relaxing!!

What is your favorite book and why?

I love to read medical thrillers. I’ve always been interested in medicine. Any of Patricia Cornwell’s books are tops on my list.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

My dad taught me to “Plan your work and work your plan.” Great advice to live by!!

What would you like to see changed in the school system?

I must say that the academic pacing schedule has become increasingly demanding for the students and for teachers.

