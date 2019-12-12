Kids Day Out At Campo Y

During the holidays, bring your kids to the Campo Y for an enriching experience while you are at work or out and about. Kids will enjoy team building games, arts and crafts, STEM, high and low energy games and making new friends.

The dates are Monday, Thursday and Friday, December 23, 26 and 27 and Monday, December 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost for members is $35 per day per child. Nonmembers pay $50 per day per child.

Campo Y is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. For more information contact Alison Gartner at Alison.gartner@tampaymca.org or call 684-1371.

Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom

Chanukah Celebration – Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m.

Congregation Beth Shalom will offer a Chanukah Celebration at Park Square in the FishHawk community at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia.

A large Chanukah menorah will be lit and there will be storytelling by Rabbi Bryan. There will be games and gifts for children. This event is free and open to the public. Water, jelly-filled donuts and potato pancakes with applesauce will be available for a nominal charge.

Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the Congregation Beth Shalom Food Bank.

Let’s Chat: Not Your Religious School’s Chanukah Story – Sunday, December 29 at 3 p.m.

We all know the Chanukah story: the miracle of the oil, but very rarely do we talk about the violent guerilla campaign led by the Maccabees and later violent zealotry recorded in the Book of Maccabees by the historian Josephus. Learn about this Chanukah story and talk about how we feel about and respond to the more violent moments in Jewish history. Was this violence justified? How would we have responded or acted at the time? Should we celebrate violent acts?

Taste of Tanakh – Saturday, January 4 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

The monthly Torah study group will discuss the current Torah portion. Members and nonmembers are welcome. A light nosh will be served.

Sabbath services are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All welcome.

On Friday, December 27, all are invited to bring and light their Chanukah menorahs. Choir members will be lifting their voices for Shabbat on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.