The Nutcracker Ballet

Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance (TADA), in collaboration with Tampa Bay Dance Theatre, announced its annual presentation of The Nutcracker featuring a cast of 100 aspiring dancers and actors, including some of our favorite educators from area schools including Bevis Elementary, FishHawk Creek Elementary and Newsome High School.

Two matinee performances will be held on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 at Howard W. Blake High School at 3 p.m. Pre-sale ticket prices are $12 for students and seniors, $15 for adults and $25 for premium seating.

Tickets may be purchased at the TADA office, online or at the door on the day of the performance. Tickets purchased at the door will be general admission $20 and premium seating for $30. Group discounts are available for 15 or more people. All other tickets are available through your favorite performers.

For more information or tickets, visit www.tadance.com or call 571-0901.

Spano Discusses Government & Leadership With Local High School Students

Rep. Ross Spano (Florida-15) recently visited four high schools in District 15 to speak about the inner workings of Congress and the importance of leadership.

“High school students are on the cusp of adulthood, and they’re at a prime age to engage in civic duty and to show greater leadership in their communities. These students are the next generation of American leaders, and investing in our youth is of the utmost importance to me. I value their insights and questions and I take to heart their challenges. After all, one of these students could very well be running our country one day,” said Spano.

The high school groups consisted of student leadership and JROTC cadets from Bloomingdale High School, Durant High School, Strawberry Crest High School and Rep. Spano’s own alma mater, Brandon High School.

Bloomingdale 5K To Be Held January 18

The third annual Running of the Bulls 5K will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School.

Runners and walkers are welcome to participate in the 5K. The race supports Bloomingdale High School students and all of the proceeds go directly to the Bloomingdale band and Bloomingdale athletic teams.

The 5K is chip-timed by FITniche Events. Participants receive a Dri-FIT shirt and 5K finishers earn a medal.

Registration is $30. Register at https://fitniche.com/event/running-of-the-bulls-5k/. Find updates about the 5K on the Running of the Bulls 5K Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/.