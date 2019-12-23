Organizers of the 12th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market have issued a call to artists and a call to vendors and sponsors. The 12th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will be held in the community of Winthrop located in Riverview.

The 12th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market is a juried art show which features artists, artisans and vendors. In addition, there is live entertainment throughout the weekend, children’s activities and food trucks. The 12th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market is a white tent festival, which means that everyone, from artists and artisans to vendors, must utilize an 8’ x 10’ white tent.

Applications for fine artists and artisans can be obtained through Zapplication (www.zapplication.org). This is a free service for artists and artisans who can register and then submit their applications along with photographs of their booth and art.

The cost to apply is $25. If accepted into the show, the fee is $125, which is non-refundable. This fee secures the spot in the show.

There are eight premium spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost for the premium space is $250. The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 15, 2020. Premium spaces are available to artists, artisans and vendors.

The 12th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market features a wide variety of mediums. This includes painting, photography, jewelry making, sculpture, glass, ceramics, fabrics/textiles, wood, digital art and more.

There is over $5,000 in awards available. This includes two awards for Emerging Artists. This is defined as an artist or artisan who is in the early stages of their art career and has not yet established a reputation. The artist or artisan can be of any age and use any medium.

Bryant Martinez, local artist and lead art instructor for Winthrop Arts, said, “The annual arts festival is always a highlight for me. It is a great opportunity for local artists, as well as many from out of the area, to showcase their art at a festival that truly cares about the arts.”

The 12th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market is judged by three highly qualified judges.

In addition to artists and artisans, the 12th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market features vendors of all kind. Organizers are selective about the vendors that are approved for the festival, but there are always a wide variety of vendors on hand. They offer all kinds of items, including candles, books, pillows and clothing.

The vendor application can be obtained by visiting www.winthroparts.org, email info@winthroparts.org or call 758-5161 and request a copy.

The cost to participate as a vendor is $25 for the application fee and $150 if accepted into the festival. The fees are non-refundable and secure your spot in the festival.

As Winthrop Arts is 501(c)(3) nonprofit, sponsors are needed to help fund the art festival as well as the many programs offered. Sponsorships in a wide variety of levels are available. Sponsors are recognized for each level of giving. For more information on sponsorships, please call Kathy at 758-5161 or email kathy@winthroparts.org.

In addition to the annual arts festival, Winthrop Arts offers art classes to children (ages 5 and up), teens (sixth grade and above) and adult (15 years or older). The mediums for children include drawing, painting, ceramics, fabrics and creative storytelling. For adults, there are both a ceramics class and a painting class. For teens, there is a drawing/painting class.

In addition, Winthrop Ars offers the Mobile Art Factory. This is a grant-funded and community supported outreach program that provides free art classes to underserved children living in Hillsborough County. Currently, three instructors travel to Wimauma and provide free arts instruction to children at Hispanic Services Council and Wimauma Elementary School.

The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory is funded by generous grants from Suncoast Credit Union, Wells Fargo, the Arts Council of Hillsborough County and the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center.

For more information on Winthrop Arts, please visit www.winthroparts.org.