Tampa, Fla. – (December 24, 2019) – Earl Lennard, former Hillsborough County Superintendent of Schools and Supervisor of Elections, passed away in the evening of December 23, 2019 following a prolonged illness. Dr. Lennard was 77 years old.

Dr. Lennard served as superintendent from 1996–2005 after beginning his career as a classroom teacher. His leadership further established Hillsborough County Public Schools as a state and national leader in K-12 education. During his decade at the helm of one of America’s largest school districts, Dr. Lennard managed remarkable growth and oversaw the construction of several dozen new schools.

Gov. Charlie Crist appointed Dr. Lennard to serve out the term of Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Phyllis Busansky, who died in office in 2009. Dr. Lennard also served in leadership roles with several community organizations including the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Boys & Girls Clubs, Hillsborough County Fair, Brandon Community Foundation and many more.

“We are all heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dr. Earl Lennard,” said Jeff Eakins, Superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools. “His impact on our school district and community was immeasurable. So many educators and citizens have been positively influenced by his incredible leadership and character. It is incumbent on all of us, who were fortunate enough to know him, to carry on his legacy of honor and respect. We will keep his family in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

Dr. Lennard is the namesake of Lennard High School in his native community of Riverview. His family will share funeral arrangements at a later time.

