Every year the Strawberry Festival procures some of the most celebrated bands in the business. The Strawberry Festival will feature two distinguished yet dissimilar Christian groups for this, its 85th year.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Our Perfect Vision,’ and we can’t wait to see our guest’s reaction to the lineup we have prepared for them,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., the hard rocking, two-time GRAMMY®-nominated band Skillet will take the Wish Farms Soundstage at 7:30 p.m. For those who prefer the softer sounds of pop music, the six-time GRAMMY®-nominated and multiplatinum-selling band MercyMe will perform on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Both formed in the mid-‘90s, the bands have illustrious reputations in Christian music as well as crossover singles in mainstream music.

MercyMe is best known for their hit song, I Can Only Imagine, off their debut album, Almost There. The song holds the record for the best-selling Christian song of all-time, topping both Christian and mainstream Billboard charts. In 2018, it inspired a major motion picture depicting the life of the band’s frontman and the song’s author, Bart Millard.

Throughout their career, the group has garnered multiple GRAMMY® nominations, American Music Awards and Dove Awards. In November, their album Almost There became RIAA Certified 4x Platinum.

Like MercyMe, the band Skillet has amassed multiple accolades with multiplatinum songs, crossover singles and two GRAMMY® Award nods while differing in music style. With their hard rock vibe and heavy metal anthems, Skillet has sold over 12 million albums worldwide.

Concertgoers can anticipate the bands’ setlists to feature current hits, along with songs from their extensive catalogs. Tickets for each concert are sold separately and do not include festival gate admission. Festival gate admission is free for ages 5 and under, $5 for ages 6-12 and $10 for ages 13 and over.

MercyMe tickets are $40 per person, and Skillet tickets are $30 per person. To purchase tickets, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com or the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, call 719-6680.

The Strawberry Festival celebrates the city’s strawberry harvest and takes place in 2020 from Thursday, February 27 through Sunday, March 8. It’s located at 303 N. Lemon St. in Plant City and features nightly headline entertainment, vendors, Midway rides, youth livestock, delicious strawberry treats and much more.

For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest20).